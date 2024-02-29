Federal judge blocks anti-migrant Texas law and shoots down GOP ‘invasion’ claims

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A federal judge in Texas has temporarily blocked a state law that would allow local law enforcement to arrest, detain and kick out migrants if they’re suspected of being the in US without legal permission, going above federal authorities to enforce what civil rights groups have condemned as one of the most “extreme anti-immigrant” laws in the country.

The court’s decision on Thursday will block the law from going into effect while litigation continues from a pair of lawsuits from the US Department of Justice and a coalition of immigrant advocates.

US District Judge David Alan Ezra said the state was likely violating the constitution and US immigration laws, but he also shot down the states’ contention – and arguments from Republican officials – that an increase in immigration from the US-Mexico border constitutes an “invasion”.

“To allow Texas to permanently supersede federal directives on the basis of an invasion would amount to nullification of federal law and authority – a notion that is antithetical to the Constitution and has been unequivocally rejected by federal courts since the Civil War,” he added.

Texas’s Senate Bill 4, which was set to take effect on 5 March, would allow state and local law enforcement to police immigration, superseding federal authority, as immigration on the US-Mexico border and the government’s ability to process people seeking asylum become a volatile flashpoint for 2024 elections.

A lawsuit from civil rights groups and the Justice Department argued that the law is preempted by the US Constitution, by putting immigration law into the hands of Texas judges to determine whether someone should be deported – regardless of their eligibility for asylum or other humanitarian protections under federal law and international accords.

“With today’s decision, the court sent a clear message to Texas: SB4 is unconstitutional and criminalizing Black, Brown, Indigenous, and immigrant communities will not be tolerated,” according to a statement from Jennifer Babaie, director of advocacy and legal services with Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center, among the chief plaintiffs in the case.

Opponents of Texas law that has been derided as an ‘extreme’ anti-immigration measure speak out on 14 February. (AP)

“This crucial decision allows us to continue to focus our efforts on building a safe, legal, humane immigration system not contingent on abuses like racial profiling and harassment,” she added. “We must continue to be vigilant against Texas’ politics of fear and hatred. But today, immigrants and Texans of color get to pursue living lives of hope, opportunity, and family. It’s a win worth celebrating.”

This is a developing story