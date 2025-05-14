Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Texas moms could soon be allowed to use the carpool lanes, even if they are driving alone.

The Texas House passed a bill on the eve of Mother’s Day that would permit a woman who is “pregnant or is a parent or legal guardian” to drive in the carpool lane even if there are no other passengers.

Republican Rep. Jeff Leach, who authored the bill, said it was “a gift to our mothers in Texas.” But judging from the reaction of many women on social media, a carpool lane wasn’t at the top of their wish list.

Women pointed out the irony of the bill, given that the state has some of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the U.S. “We may let you die in a parking lot, but you can drive there in a HOV lane,” Susan Welch commented under a local news story about the bill on Facebook.

open image in gallery The Texas House passed a bill that would allow a woman who is ‘pregnant, a parent or legal guardian’ to use the carpool lane, regardless of the number of passengers. Women reacted to the news on social media, saying they would ‘rather have access to affordable healthcare’ and ‘autonomy’ over their own bodies. ( Getty )

“We’d rather have affordable childcare & healthcare access, but I guess HOV lanes are also a thing we could do,” Dianna Orender added.

“Hows about we just get autonomy over our own bodies and we call it even?” Vanessa Mlynn wrote.

After Roe v Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court in 2022, abortion was prohibited in Texas at all stages of pregnancy.

The only current exception is when a pregnant patient has a life-threatening condition. Doctors who support a patient by providing an illegal abortion face up to 99 years in prison, a $100,000 fine, and could lose their medical license.

Leach, a fierce abortion opponent, was motivated to push the bill after a pregnant woman in Texas was given a ticket for driving in the carpool lane in July 2022, a month after Roe v Wade was overturned.

open image in gallery Austin Democrat Rep. Gina Hinojosa acknowledged that more needs to be done for families in Texas, but said that Rep. Jeff Leach’s bill presented ‘an opportunity.’ ( Getty )

Brandy Bottone, who was 34 weeks pregnant, argued that under the state’s new abortion law, there were two passengers in the car. The story sparked a conversation about the laws regarding when a life begins, which was welcomed by anti-abortionists who believe life begins at the moment of conception.

Leach's bill initially specified that pregnant women would be able to use carpool lanes, but Austin Democrat Rep. Gina Hinojosa filed the amendment to extent it to “a female operator of a motor vehicle who is pregnant or is a parent or legal guardian of another person.” Leach accepted the amendment.

Hinojosa acknowledged that more needs to be done for families in the state, but said the bill presented “an opportunity.”

“We don’t do nearly enough to help families,” Hinojosa said. “So when we have a chance to do something, we take it.”

The bill will now proceed to the Texas Senate.

Meanwhile, the state Senate passed a controversial bill this week that would allow individuals to sue anyone who “manufactures, distributes, mails, prescribes or provides” abortion pills for up to $100,000.