As Pride Week gets underway in one Texas school district, the state’s attorney general has declared the whole event illegal.

In a stern letter to the Austin Independent School District – which he also posted on Twitter – Attorney General Ken Paxton said the week-long celebration of LGBTQ students violates state laws against teaching “human sexuality” without parents’ permission.

“By hosting ‘Pride Week,’ your district has, at best, undertaken a week-long instructional effort in human sexuality without parental consent,” Mr Paxton wrote on Tuesday. “Or, worse, your district is cynically pushing a week-long indoctrination of your students that not only fails to obtain parental consent, but subtly cuts parents out of the loop. Either way, you are breaking state law.”

The Austin Independent School District describes its Pride Week as “a time to highlight the district’s commitment to creating a safe, supportive and inclusive environment” for LGBTQ students. The district suggests Pride activities for schools to administer, and provides “swag” such as flags, stickers, and buttons.

Mr Paxton said this must all come to an end.

“I encourage you to take immediate action to rectify this situation,” the attorney general wrote.

Soon after Mr Paxton tweeted his letter, the school district’s superintendent fired back.

“I want all our LGBTQIA+ students to know that we are proud of them and that we will protect them against political attacks,” tweeted Dr Stephanie Elizalde.

