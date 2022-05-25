A United States senator who has taken more than $1m in donations from the National Rifle Association ran into a locked door as he tried to dodge gun control questions.

Senator Ron Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin, has received $1,269,486 from the gun rights group, according to the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence.

Mr Johnson was asked about gun control by a CNN reporter the day after 19 students and two teachers were killed in a massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

The elected official stayed silent and tried tunsuccessfully to get into an office on Capitol Hill as he was questioned by CNN.

The NRA itself has called the mass shooting “the act of a lone, deranged criminal”.

The gun rights group, who is often blamed by critics for standing in the way of meaningful legislation, released a statement on the shooting on Wednesday.

“Our deepest sympathies are with the families and victims involved in this horrific and evil crime. On behalf of our members, we salute the courage of school officials, first responders and others who offered their support and services.”

And the group added: “Although an investigation is underway and facts are still emerging, we recognize this was the act of a lone, deranged criminal.”

Donald Trump, Texas governor Greg Abbott and other leading Republican officials are due too appear at the Annual Leadership Forum in Houston this week.

But members will not be allowed to carry guns during the one-term president’s address on Friday, and the NRA says the event is going ahead despite the massacre.

“As we gather in Houston, we will reflect on these events, pray for the victims, recognise our patriotic members, and pledge to redouble our commitment to making our schools secure.”

A gunman massacred 19 elementary students and two adults after storming inside a school in Uvalde with an AR-15 assault rifle on Tuesday after first shooting his grandmother.

Police say that Ramos had bought two AR-15 style assault weapons for his 18th birthday from a local store. The ATF says Ramos legally bought two riles on 17 May and 20 May. One of the rifles was left in the suspect’s crashed truck, while the other, a Daniel Defense, was found with him in the school.

He bought 375 rounds of 5.56 ammunition on 18 May.