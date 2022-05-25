US gunmakers’ stock price increases the day after 21 were killed in a mass shooting

Two US gunmakers saw their stock prices increase the morning after a mass shooting left 21 people — mostly children — dead in Texas.

Sturm, Ruger & Company and Smith & Wesson, which are the country's largest gunmakers by value, both saw increases on Wednesday morning. On Tuesday, an 18-year-old gunman barricaded himself inside a school and killed 19 children and two adults.

Smith & Wesson saw its stock price rise 1.2 per cent Wednesday, while Sturm, Ruger & Company's price increased by 0.9 per cent.