Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was reportedly briefed on the shooting in Uvalde, Texas that has left 14 students and one teacher dead.

The Department said that US Customs and Border Protection responded to the scene to proviee support.

“DHS is actively coordinating with federal, state, and local partners, and will continue to provide the Department’s full support,” the department tweeted.

The Associated Press reported that the shooter who opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas is dead. Texas Governor Greg Abbott said that the shooter was 18-year-old Salvador Romas. Mr Abbott said that responding officers killed Mr Romas.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District advised parents to pick up their children at normal times and that there would be no bus transportation.

Senator Ted Cruz said he was in close contact with local officials.

“We are in close contact with local officials, but the precise details are still unfolding,” he said. “Thank you to heroic law enforcement & first responders for acting so swiftly.”