State school system offers free tuition for families earning less than $100k

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The University of Texas System will offer free tuition for undergraduates whose families make less than $100,000 per year.

The Board of Regents’ Academic Affairs Committee gave preliminary approval to the “Promise Plus” program, the school system announced on Wednesday. Starting in the fall 2025, qualifying students at any of UT’s nine academic institutions across the state can participate in the program.

Any student whose families have an adjusted gross income of $100,000 or less will not be charged with tuition or mandatory fees.

If approved, the plan would direct “an immediate infusion” of $35 million to the campuses, making it the first in the state “to offer such a sweeping financial aid benefit,” Wednesday’s release said.

Eligible students must be Texas residents, enroll full-time in undergraduate programs, and apply for applicable federal and state financial aid, according to the release.

open image in gallery UT Austin campus, one of the nine campuses where students whose families making less than $100k won’t have to pay tuition starting in the fall 2025 ( Google Maps )

This move is an extension of the school system’s existing aid programs. In 2019, UT Austin students from families with incomes of $65,000 or less were offered free tuition and mandatory fees. That program was expanded to include all of UT’s academic institutions in 2022.

The UT system has 256,000 students, making it the largest university system in Texas and one of the largest public university systems in the country.

The new program is estimated to help an additional 3,000 students, according to UT News.

“To be in a position to make sure our students can attend a UT institution without accruing more debt is very important to all of us, and as long as we are here, we will continue our work to provide an affordable, accessible education to all who choose to attend a UT institution,” Kevin P. Eltife, chairman of the Board of Regents, said in a statement.

UT System Chancellor James B. Milliken praised the board of regents’ decision and hailed the program as being able to impact current and future students.

“What is particularly gratifying to me, and to UT presidents, is that the Regents are not only addressing immediate needs of our current students, but they are taking the long view, ensuring that future generations will continue to benefit from this remarkable program,” Milliken said.

He added: “Across UT institutions, enrollment is growing, and student debt is declining, indicating success in both access and affordability. That’s a rare trend in American higher education, and I’m proud the UT System is in a position to be a leader.”