Texas House orders arrest of absent Democrats after state’s Supreme Court overturns protection order

The Texas House overwhelmingly voted to issue arrest warrants for Democrats who fled the state to prevent a vote on a GOP election bill.

The 80 to 12 vote comes after the state’s Supreme Court earlier overturned a temporary restraining order that blocked the lawmakers from being arrested.

Almost 60 state representatives fled the Texas legislature last month to block the quorum needed to pass a voting reform bill. Republicans say the bill will fortify election security, while Democrats contest the measures would disenfranchise minorities.

The House ordered the Sergeant at Arms to send for all absentees whose attendance is not excused, under warrant of arrest “if necessary”.

Republican Governor Greg Abbott and House speaker Dade Phelan earlier Tuesday petitioned the Supreme Court to overturn a lower court’s protection order preventing the arrest of Democrats when they return to Texas.

A spokesperson for Mr Abbott told Fox News after the Supreme Court ruling rejected the attempt to undermine the Constitution.

"We look forward to the Supreme Court upholding the rule of law and stopping another stall tactic by the Texas Democrats," Renae Eze told the outlet.

Democrats who have already returned to Texas would still face arrest if they refuse to form a quorum. The return of four lawmakers from Washington DC on Monday leaves the house just five members short from achieving the 100-member quorum to pass the bill.

This is a developing story.