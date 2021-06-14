The power grid of Texas urged state residents to conserve power amid a heat wave in the state on Monday, less than a year after the state’s junior Republican senator mocked California for the exact same reason.

A news release from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) urged Texans to “reduce electric use as much as possible” through Friday, as a result of an energy shortage brought on by outages at power stations.

According to the statement, a “significant number of forced generation outages” was responsible for the problem.

“We will be conducting a thorough analysis with generation owners to determine why so many units are out of service,” said a spokesperson for ERCOT.

The power shortages come less than 12 months after California faced power outages in August of 2020, though California officials at the time only asked state residents to conserve power for a few hours.

Mr Cruz jumped on the opportunity to attack the blue state and nationally-recognised Democrats including President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at the time, claiming that the power shortages caused by a heat wave were actually the result of liberal policies.

“California is now unable to perform even basic functions of civilization, like having reliable electricity,” he tweeted at the time.

“Biden/Harris/AOC want to make CA’s failed energy policy the standard nationwide. Hope you don’t like air conditioning!” Mr Cruz added in the August 2020 tweet.

Mr Cruz’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Independent regarding his state’s current power woes or his own past comments.

The Texas senator was previously ridiculed earlier this year after absconding to Cancun, Mexico in the aftermath of a devastating winter storm that that left millions in his state without power, many of whom were still struggling to stay warm while Mr Cruz left the state.

ERCOT also faced criticism over its response to that winter storm, as many residents faced skyrocketing energy bills due to issues with Texas’s state-run power grid at the time resulting from frozen equipment at natural gas plants as well as wind power farms.