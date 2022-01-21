White House mocked for Tom Hanks cameo that ‘The Simpsons’ predicted

The Simpsons has apparently predicted another real-life event, according to conservative social media users mocking a video released by the Joe Biden administration that features a cameo and narration by Tom Hanks.

Commentators were quick to draw parallels between the Biden administration’s video, released as it marked his first anniversary in office, and a clip from The Simpsons Movie in 2007 that featured an animated Tom Hanks.

“Hello, I’m Tom Hanks. The US government has lost its credibility so it’s borrowing some of mine,” says the animated character, also voiced by the actor, in the movie.

The video, produced by Mr Biden’s presidential inaugural committee, highlighted a “recovering and resilient America” and includes cameos by everyday Americans.

“In recognition of the president’s first year in office, the Biden-Harris Presidential Inaugural Committee believed it was important to celebrate the strength and perseverance of the American people in the face of extraordinary adversity, just as we did a year ago today,” the committee said in a statement.

“Through the voices of those Americans — including some who participated in last year’s celebration — the video also highlights the progress that’s been made over the last year,” it added.

Several million dollars from Mr Biden’s inaugural funds are being spent on broadcasting the video on the country’s television networks, reported Axios. The video will also be amplified digitally next week.

The video comes as Mr Biden faces dwindling approval ratings as he marks a year in office.

Around 42 per cent of Americans approved of his job performance while 51 per cent disapproved, according to FiveThirtyEight.

With his approval rating nearing 40 per cent for the last three months, Mr Biden has the second-lowest approval rating of any president after one year in office, second only to his predecessor Donald Trump.

The video attracted the attention of Republicans and conservative social media users, who mocked the video by sharing a clip from The Simpsons Movie.

“Oh my gosh it’s the Simpsons in real life,” tweeted Republican commentator Matt Whitlock.

“How out-of-touch are Democrats?” asked GOP deputy communications director Nathan Brand.

“They’re rolling out the Hollywood elite to tell struggling Americans that things are actually going well…”

“The Simpsons did it first,” tweeted Republican senator Ted Cruz.

The video was mocked by several other social media users.

Some users, however, have defended the video.

“Great video and who doesn’t love Tom Hanks?” wrote one user.

In the past, leftover Inaugural Committee funds have been used in various ways, including for donations to the White House Historical Association or renovations in the presidential residence.

The Simpsons are infamous for inadvertently predicting several world events.