Tiffany Trump has denied a report in a new book that she had a relationship with one of her Secret Service agents while her father was president.

Donald Trump’s younger daughter with his second wife Marla Maples responded to the accusation made in the upcoming book Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service.

Written by Carol Leonnig, a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter at The Washington Post, the book claims that two individuals in the Trump family were “inappropriately—and perhaps dangerously—close” to members of their protective detail.

The author says that Ms Trump developed a close connection with an agent and “began spending an unusual amount of time alone” with him.

Agency officials were apparently concerned at how close Ms Trump had become to the “tall, dark, and handsome agent”, Ms Leonnig wrote.

He was reassigned despite both parties denying any impropriety.

A spokesperson for Ms Trump told The Post: “This is nothing more than gossip and is simply not true. Tiffany’s experience with the Secret Service was entirely professional”.

Ms Trump is now engaged to Michael Boulos whom she began dating in late 2018. They got engaged at the White House the day before her father left office earlier this year.

The second Trump family member alleged to have been involved with a member of the Secret Service is Donald Trump Jr’s ex-wife Vanessa.

According to Ms Leonnig’s book, the former-Ms Trump entered into a relationship with the agent following her divorce in 2018 after 13 years of marriage.

There was no objection from the agency to the couple seeing each other as he was no longer assigned to protect her.

Ms Leonnig’s book is a history of the Secret Service from the Kennedy assassination to “alarming mismanagement” during the Obama and Trump years.

She previously authored A Very Stable Genius, a book about Donald Trump, with Philip Rucker, who is also a reporter at The Post.