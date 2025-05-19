Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tiger King star Joe Exotic shared that his husband was deported to Mexico – as he begs President Donald Trump for a pardon so he can go be with him.

The former tiger trader, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, pleaded with Trump on X, writing, “just let me go to Mexico and you can keep Carole Baskin.”

Exotic, 62, is serving a 21-year prison sentence at Federal Medical Center Fort Worth for animal abuse and plotting to kill Baskin, his longtime rival.

While in prison, he met and married his husband, fellow inmate Jorge Flores Marquez.

open image in gallery Tiger King Joe Exotic shared that his husband was deported to Mexico following his release from prison, and begged President Trump for help. ( JoeExotic/X )

Marquez, 33, was deported to Mexico on Friday immediately after completing a sentence in federal prison for residing unlawfully in the country, a representative for Exotic confirmed to TMZ.

Exotic, who rose to fame through the Netflix true-crime documentary, Tiger King, has repeatedly requested the president pardon him – this time begging Trump to free him so that he could go to Mexico to be with his husband.

“Mr. President, it’s really past time to have one of your people watch Tiger King Season 2, where they all admitted to perjury and a plot to kill me on world television and let me out,” Exotic wrote on X on Sunday.

“I know that you are not fond of my lifestyle, but I supported you just allow me to go to Mexico with my husband,” he continued.

“8 years for nothing is long enough. Don’t you think?” he concluded his plea.

In another post, Exotic wrote on X that his husband had an ICE hearing scheduled for Monday and even “the ICE agents didn’t understand why he got sent back so fast.”

open image in gallery The former zookeeper has long been vying for a Presidential pardon, having pleaded with both Trump and Biden over the years. ( Netflix US/AFP via Getty Images )

“I’m exhausted trying to figure out why you won’t listen to the evidence,” Exotic wrote to Trump.

Exotic and Marquez were married sometime this spring after getting engaged in prison last October.

“Meet Jorge Marquez, he is 33. He is so amazing and is from Mexico. Now, the quest of getting married in prison and getting him asylum, or we be leaving America when we both get out,” Exotic wrote on X at the time. “Either way, I wish I would have met him long ago.”

The former zookeeper has long been vying for a presidential pardon, appealing to both Trump and former President Joe Biden for the past five years.

Earlier this year, Exotic slammed Trump for again failing to pardon him and said he would have been better off if he had stormed the US Capitol on January 6.