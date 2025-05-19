Tiger King’s Joe Exotic says his new husband has been deported - but still begs for a Trump pardon
The former tiger trader pleaded with Trump on X, writing, “just let me go to Mexico and you can keep Carole Baskin.”
Tiger King star Joe Exotic shared that his husband was deported to Mexico – as he begs President Donald Trump for a pardon so he can go be with him.
The former tiger trader, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, pleaded with Trump on X, writing, “just let me go to Mexico and you can keep Carole Baskin.”
Exotic, 62, is serving a 21-year prison sentence at Federal Medical Center Fort Worth for animal abuse and plotting to kill Baskin, his longtime rival.
While in prison, he met and married his husband, fellow inmate Jorge Flores Marquez.
Marquez, 33, was deported to Mexico on Friday immediately after completing a sentence in federal prison for residing unlawfully in the country, a representative for Exotic confirmed to TMZ.
Exotic, who rose to fame through the Netflix true-crime documentary, Tiger King, has repeatedly requested the president pardon him – this time begging Trump to free him so that he could go to Mexico to be with his husband.
“Mr. President, it’s really past time to have one of your people watch Tiger King Season 2, where they all admitted to perjury and a plot to kill me on world television and let me out,” Exotic wrote on X on Sunday.
“I know that you are not fond of my lifestyle, but I supported you just allow me to go to Mexico with my husband,” he continued.
“8 years for nothing is long enough. Don’t you think?” he concluded his plea.
In another post, Exotic wrote on X that his husband had an ICE hearing scheduled for Monday and even “the ICE agents didn’t understand why he got sent back so fast.”
“I’m exhausted trying to figure out why you won’t listen to the evidence,” Exotic wrote to Trump.
Exotic and Marquez were married sometime this spring after getting engaged in prison last October.
“Meet Jorge Marquez, he is 33. He is so amazing and is from Mexico. Now, the quest of getting married in prison and getting him asylum, or we be leaving America when we both get out,” Exotic wrote on X at the time. “Either way, I wish I would have met him long ago.”
The former zookeeper has long been vying for a presidential pardon, appealing to both Trump and former President Joe Biden for the past five years.
Earlier this year, Exotic slammed Trump for again failing to pardon him and said he would have been better off if he had stormed the US Capitol on January 6.
