House passes potential TikTok ban that Biden says he’ll sign
Bill would prevent TikTok from appearing in app stores unless company’s Chinese owners divest
Congress took another step towards banning the popular video sharing app TikTok on Saturday when the House took its second swing at passing legislation to address what lawmakers claim is a national security threat.
The House of Representatives voted 360-58 on a bill that included a provision that would force TikTok’s owner ByteDance to sell the company within a year or see it removed from app stores in the US. It would still allow users to access to app from other sources.
Chinese officials are widely expected to block any attempt by ByteDance to sell the app.
This is a breaking news story. More follows...
