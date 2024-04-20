Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

House passes potential TikTok ban that Biden says he’ll sign

Bill would prevent TikTok from appearing in app stores unless company’s Chinese owners divest

John Bowden
Washington DC
Saturday 20 April 2024 20:05
Comments
Close
Representatives celebrate and wave flags after Congress passes Ukraine aid package

Congress took another step towards banning the popular video sharing app TikTok on Saturday when the House took its second swing at passing legislation to address what lawmakers claim is a national security threat.

The House of Representatives voted 360-58 on a bill that included a provision that would force TikTok’s owner ByteDance to sell the company within a year or see it removed from app stores in the US. It would still allow users to access to app from other sources.

Chinese officials are widely expected to block any attempt by ByteDance to sell the app.

This is a breaking news story. More follows...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in