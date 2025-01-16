How can TikTok avoid a ban at the 11th hour?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Millions of Americans will have be blocked from posting on TikTok unless there is a last minute intervention in the coming days.

TikTok could be banned in the US unless its Chinese parent company , ByteDance, sells it by January 19.

The proposed ban was enacted by Congress with bipartisan support in April. Now, that law is being disputed in front of the Supreme Court with all of the indications being that justices will move in lockstep with Congress.

If there is no sale, the ban will be enforced – despite the app having 170 million US users.

Here’s how TikTok can avoid a full ban in the United States:

President-elect Donald Trump refuses to enforce ban

Trump may seek to reverse the ban once he assumes office, meaning it could potentially be quite short-lived. Although he tried to ban the app himself in 2020 during his first presidency, he has now called on the Supreme Court to delay a ruling.

“If the Supreme Court comes out with a ruling in favor of the law, President Trump has been very clear: Number one, TikTok is a great platform that many Americans use and has been great for his campaign and getting his message out. But number two, he’s going to protect their data,” Trump’s pick for national security adviser Mike Waltz told ABC.

“He’s a deal maker. I don’t want to get ahead of our executive orders, but we’re going to create this space to put that deal in place,” he added.

His lawyer has filed a legal brief saying that Mr Trump “opposes banning TikTok” and is looking to find solutions “through political means once he takes office”. The president-elect also met with TikTok boss Shou Zi Chew in December.

But he will not assume office until 20 January, while the app is set to be banned on the 19th. A lawyer representing TikTok have said if the law is not suddenly changed before then, the app will simply “go dark” for its millions of US users.

TikTok may get 270 day extension

TikTok may get some relief if a new bill extending its 19 January deadline for a sale is approved by the US Congress.

Senator Ed Markey said on Monday that he plans to introduce the Extend the TikTok Deadline Act, which would give the company an extra 270 days to divest from its Chinese parent company ByteDance.

While this bill would not overturn the initial bill, it could give TikTok more time to make a deal.

Can US Congress repeal ban?

“This has been a game of chicken all along,” said James Lewis, a data security expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Congress voted in favour of the ban only nine months ago. In the House of Representatives, the ban passed by an overwhelming margin of 352-65.

Since then Trump has voiced his disapproval of the measure and Republicans have taken control of both chambers.

Still, the prospect of repeal is unlikely, Lewis said, pointing to bipartisan support for the ban as well as other issues that appear to be a higher priority for Trump.

“Congress can always change its mind, but I don’t think it’ll do it,” Lewis said. “If you were Trump, why would you spend your political capital to save TikTok?”

TikTok severs ties with Bytedance

ByteDance has previously said it will not sell the short-form video platform, but some investors have been eyeing it, including Mr Trump’s former treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin and billionaire businessman Frank McCourt.

TikTok has already called reports it could sell its US business to X owner Elon Musk are “pure fiction”.

The law allows for a 90-day extension of the deadline for a TikTok sale, as long as the company is advancing toward an agreement.

Sarah Kreps, the director of the Tech Policy Institute at Cornell University, told ABC News: “It would be very difficult to disentangle the two companies.”

“A motivated actor like Trump might say, ‘We think this is fine’,” she added.

Supreme Court moves to delay ban

The probability the highest court in the United States will issue an injunction is diminishing by the hour, according to an expert.

An injunction would only take place if a majority of the justices believe TikTok stands a good chance of winning its challenge, Saurabh Vishnubhakat, a professor at the Cardozo School of Law who studies tech-related issues said.

“The longer the court waits to issue an injunction, the less likely it is that the injunction will come,” Vishnubhakat told ABC News.

Will sideloading be an option?

Initially, it was believed that with a ban on Sunday, TikTok would be removed from Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store.

While it was thought sideloading, or downloading the app from other online sources, would offer users a way to skirt the ban, it now appears the app may become completely nonfunctional in the US altogether.

A TikTok attorney explained last week that the act means “all of the other types of service providers can’t provide service either.”

“So essentially, what they’re going to say is that I think, ‘we’re not going to be providing the services necessary to have you see it.’ So it’s essentially going to stop operating. I think that’s the consequence of this law,” the attorney told CNN.