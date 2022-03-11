Apple CEO Tim Cook spoke out against a spate of laws restricting the discussion of LGBT issues in classrooms across the country.

"As a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, I am deeply concerned about laws being enacted across the country, particularly those focused on our vulnerable youth," he tweeted. "I stand with them and the families, loved ones, and allies who support them."

Reuters reports that Apple has joined more than 60 companies – which include Google and Microsoft – to oppose Texas Governor Gregg Abbott's directive to treat parents who seek gender-reassignment treatments for their children as child abusers.

Mr Cook's comments are also likely aimed at Florida legislation – called the "Don't Say Gay" bill by opponents – which prohibits the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity with younger students.

Legislative actions like those in Texas and Florida are outgrowths of a larger movement among conservative parents – amplified by right wing media and opportunistic lawmakers – to limit what teachers can discuss with their children.

The movement began with pushbacks against distance learning brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, and mutated into a pushback against "Critical Race Theory," which is an element of graduate school level history and sociological study not taught in schools.

Regardless, the protesting parents were convinced that CRT was being taught to their children, and took to school boards to demand they stop or they would be removed. School districts in several states have begun banning books that parents find objectionable and – in at least one instance – parents have gathered to burn books they deem offensive.

The latest front appears to be aimed at LGBT discussion in classrooms and sexual content contained in library books.

Both Florida and Texas have received sharp backlash from the public and major companies for their legislative decisions to restrict LGBT discussion.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek was pressured to speak out against the bill, with critics starting a "boycott Disney" hashtag on Twitter after he issued a 1,000 word memo to employees explaining why the company had stayed silent.

After the blowback, Mr Chapek addressed the situation publicly.

“While we’ve been strong supporters of the community for decades, I know that many are upset that we did not speak out against the bill,” he said on Wednesday. “We were opposed to the bill from the outset, and we chose not to take a public position because we felt we could be more effective working behind the scenes directly with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.”

He also claims he called Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday “to express our disappointment and concern that if legislation becomes law, it could be used to unfairly target gay lesbian, nonbinary and transgender kids and families.”

According to Mr Chapek, Mr DeSantis agreed to meet with him and LGBT members of his team in Florida to discuss the legislation.