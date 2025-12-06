Right-wing podcaster Tim Pool claims someone ‘opened fire’ on his property

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Right-wing podcaster Tim Pool has claimed someone “opened fire” while approaching his property.

In a post on X, Pool said a car approached his property on Friday night and “opened fire.” There were no injuries, Pool added. His security team is now “reviewing the incident” and will make a report to law enforcement.

In a second post, Pool said his first thought was that someone was trying to scare him. “But we have a security gate and armed guards, and it's possible this deterred something more serious,” he wrote.

Pool, who hosts The Culture War Podcast, has millions of followers across YouTube, Instagram, and X. He rose to prominence during the Occupy Wall Street movement in 2011 and during his time as a reporter with Vice.

Pool did not specify where his property is located, but his X profile lists his location as Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. The Independent has contacted Pool for comment.

Right-wing podcaster Tim Pool said someone opened fire on his property on Friday night ( Getty Images )

The Harpers Ferry Police Department said the incident did not occur within the agency's boundaries and directed The Independent to the West Virginia State Police and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

A spokesperson for the West Virginia State Police said they have “no information” about the incident. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office could not be reached for comment outside of business hours.

Several major figures were quick to respond to Pool’s post, including conservative commentator Megyn Kelly.

“This is awful, Tim,” she wrote on X. “I’m so sorry this happened. Things are getting out of control and it’s happening more frequently. Praying for your safety.”

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, called the incident “terrifying.”

“I’m glad everyone is ok,” she wrote on X. “Everyone must stand together against this type of political violence and intimidation. No matter who it happens to. Whether you like them or not.”

Last year, Pool made headlines after the Justice Department criminally charged two employees of Russia’s state-controlled media outlet Russia Today over an alleged $10 million propaganda scheme that enlisted right-wing media personalities. The company, which was not named in the indictment but was later identified as Tenet Media, had ties to multiple conservative influencers, including Pool.

In a September 2024 statement, Pool said that if the allegations were true, he and the other media personalities “were deceived and are victims.” He also noted that his podcast was licensed by Tenet Media, but that he “never produced any content” for the company.

In April, he went on to claim the Justice Department has shown “no actual proof” to back up its allegations.

“The indictment includes out-of-context messages that are in dispute, no actual proof of said messages, in fact, and claims without any corroborating hard evidence for everything else,” Pool said.

Pool also drew national attention after he bought an improvised skatepark in West Virginia’s eastern panhandle after feuding with the skateboarders who frequented the area, The Washington Post reports. Pool dismissed the criticism at the time, telling the Post that the issue seemed to be “solely with a few people who don’t like me personally.”