Tim Scott breaks silence after slamming Trump’s post depicting the Obamas as apes

After five days of radio silence following his denunciation of a racist video posted by Donald Trump’s Truth Social account, Senator Tim Scott is speaking out again.

Scott, a senator for South Carolina and who chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee, sparked rapid Republican backlash after he said the racist video of Michelle and Barack Obamas' faces superimposed onto monkeys posted by Trump's account last Friday was "the most racist thing I’ve seen out of this White House" and that he was "praying it was a fake.”

In his most recent posts on X, Scott turned his attention to remarks previously made by the Democrat State Rep. Gene Wu, the minority leader of the Texas House of Representatives, claiming Wu was "recycling the ideology behind slavery, ethnic cleansing, and history’s greatest atrocities". "Congrats", he added.

In a resurfaced video, which Scott also posted alongside his comments, Wu is seen in an interview, calling for greater unity among America's diverse ethnic communities, saying: "The day the Latino, African American, Asian and other communities realise they share the same oppressor, is the day we start winning. We are the majority in this country now. We have the ability to take over this country and do what is needed for everyone."

Following that post, Scott posted a message of support for fellow Republican Susan Collins, who is seeking re-election as a U.S. senator from Maine, describing her as "a battle-tested leader whose fierce independence has led to historic wins for Maine".

open image in gallery Tim Scott has voiced support for the re-election of Susan Collins for Maine ( AP )

This has also fired up tensions among Republicans loyal to Trump, as tensions between Collins and Trump aren’t new.

She recently sided with a small group of Republicans supporting a procedural measure to curb his authority to deploy the military in Venezuela without congressional approval — prompting him to say the group “should never be elected again.” She also voted to convict Trump in the impeachment trial following the 6 January 2021 attack on the Capitol.

Scott's alleged disloyalty to Trump has been underscored by numerous attacks from those close to the president.

After describing the monkey video as "the most racist thing I've seen out of this White House," far-right political activist Laura Loomer, a hardline supporter of Trump, posted on Saturday: "Why hasn’t he deleted this tweet? He is deliberately trying to sabotage President Trump."

It emerged that, following Scott's remarks about the video, Trump later phoned on Friday after the South Carolina Republican publicly urged him to remove it.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump posted a video depicting the Obamas as apes, triggering widespread criticism. GOP Sen. Tim Scott described it as 'the most racist thing I’ve seen out of this White House' ( @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social )

On the call, Trump reportedly told Scott that the post containing the offensive video had been posted in error by a staff member and that he would have it removed.

The White House initially defended the post. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the image, which placed the Obamas’ heads on the bodies of apes, was part of an “internet meme video” parodying The Lion King.

She urged reporters to “stop the fake outrage and report on something today that actually matters to the American public.”

However, a White House official later said a staffer "erroneously made the post".