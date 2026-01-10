Tina Peters clemency being considered by Colorado governor, report says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Colorado Governor Jared Polis is considering whether to grant clemency to Tina Peters, a former elections clerk who is serving a nine-year prison sentence for her role in a 2020 election security breach.

On Thursday, Polis described Peters’ sentence to CBS Colorado as “harsh,” particularly given her age. Polis, who was convicted on seven charges, including four felonies for unauthorized access to election machines, is a 70-year-old lung cancer survivor.

“We always look at people’s sentences, and when you have people that are elderly, and we’re looking at this across a number of people – people in their 70s and their 80s in our system – how much of a threat to society are they?” Polis told the outlet. “And we balance that in a way that makes sure that they can spend their last few years at home.”

In December, Trump claimed to have pardoned Peters, but it was largely symbolic and has no legal effect since presidents can only pardon federal crimes.

“God Bless Tina Peters, who is now, for two years out of nine, sitting in a Colorado Maximum Security Prison, at the age of 73, and sick, for the ‘crime’ of trying to stop the massive voter fraud that goes on in her State (where people are leaving in record numbers!),” Trump said in a New Year’s Eve Truth Social post.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is considering clemency for Tina Peters, 70, who is currently serving nine years for a 2021 election data breach, which he called 'harsh' ( Getty Images )

“Hard to wish her a Happy New Year, but to the Scumbag Governor, and the disgusting “Republican” (RINO!) DA, who did this to her (nothing happens to the Dems and their phony Mail In Ballot System that makes it impossible for a Republican to win an otherwise very winnable State!),” Trump continued. “I wish them only the worst. May they rot in Hell. FREE TINA PETERS!”

Before the public outburst, the Trump administration had denied Colorado emergency funding, escalating tensions with Polis.

District Attorney for the Twenty-First Judicial District of Colorado, Dan Rubinstein, told Colorado Public Radio on Friday that, to his understanding, Polis “has made no decisions and is intending to meet with many others before making a final decision.”

Peters’ attorney, Peter Ticktin, also told the outlet that they have requested a pardon and that he agreed with Polis’ comments.

“Governor Polis is correct. The sentence was harsh. We are thankful that he is looking at this more fairly,” Ticktin told CPR.

Peters’ parole date is set for December 2028, but could be moved earlier under the Department of Corrections’ “earned time” policy.