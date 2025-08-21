Trump nominated US Attorney mysteriously resigns after just a month on the job

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Todd Gilbert, who President Donald Trump nominated to be U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia, has mysteriously resigned as the office’s interim leader just a month after being sworn in.

Gilbert’s departure was confirmed by spokesperson Brian McGinn at 5 p.m. on Wednesday without further explanation.

McGinn did say that Gilbert would be replaced by his deputy, Robert Tracci, but otherwise did not provide further details on the upheaval.

Gilbert himself has not issued any statement about his resignation, but did post a meme from Anchorman (2004) of Ron Burgundy (Will Ferrell) sipping a bottle of beer after a mass brawl with several rival news crews and reflecting: “Boy, that escalated quickly!”

open image in gallery Interim U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia Todd Gilbert posts an Anchorman meme in lieu of an explanation for his sudden resignation from public office on Wednesday August 2025 ( Todd Gilbert/X )

He also replied to one commenter responding to the meme and inquiring about his well-being by saying simply: “All good. Thank you.”

The Independent has reached out to both Gilbert and McGinn for clarity on the situation, with the latter replying to say that he had “simply confirmed, when asked,” that the former had resigned and been succeeded by Tracci: “Outside of that, I have no additional information.”

Trump, Virginia’s Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, and the state’s Democratic senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner had all enthusiastically recommended Gilbert for the role.

He was duly appointed by Attorney General Pam Bondi on an interim basis, allowing him to get to work even without being confirmed by the U.S. Senate. He was sworn in on July 14 by U.S. District Court Judge Thomas T Cullen.

open image in gallery Interim U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia Todd Gilbert interviewed by local news media after being sworn in last month ( WDBJ7/YouTube )

Gilbert was previously a Shenandoah Valley state lawmaker and the Republican speaker of Virginia’s House of Delegates.

“I bring to this job truly the heart of a prosecutor,” he said in an interview with The Roanoke Times on his first day on the job.

“Even though I’ve been out of the game for a while,” he said, alluding to his political career, “I feel like I’ve been waiting for the opportunity to do that again.

“I never imagined that it would be something as impactful as the U.S. Attorney, but I’m grateful for the opportunity the president has given me.”

“My main priority is not to mess up a good thing,” he added.