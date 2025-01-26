Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Trump “border czar” Tom Homan said there will be mass deportations every day during Trump’s term and that the numbers will grow each week.

The face of Trump’s deportaion efforts was on ABC’s This Week on Sunday where he detailed the adminstration’s efforts.

“I want to go back to those military flights going south,” ABC’s Martha Raddatz said. “We have never seen that before. Is that going to be a constant commitment from the U.S. military every single day to take deportees out?”

Homan had a simple response: “Yes.”

He added that the U.S. government, for the first time, has used military aircraft to fly migrants back to their home countries. U.S. officials have said that the military flew more than 150 migrants to Guatemala on two flighst on Thursday.

The border czar said millions of people will be deported and that the numbers will rise as arrests are made nationwide “as we open up the aperture.”

open image in gallery White House 'border czar' Tom Homan speaks during Turning Point's annual AmericaFest 2024. He spoke on Sunday about the Trump administration’s deportation plans ( AFP via Getty Images )

“Right now, it’s countering public safety threats, national security threats,” Homan said of the current focus of the deportation efforts. “That’s a smaller population, so we’re going to do this on priority based as President Trump promised. But as that aperture opens, there’ll be more arrests nationwide.”

Raddatz went on to ask if the administration would go after everyone in the country illegally after the initial deportations of those who have been found to have committed crimes.

“If you’re in the country illegally, you’re on the table,” said Homan. “Because it’s not okay to violate the laws of this country.”

“You got to remember, every time you enter this country illegally, you violated a crime under Title eight, United States Code 1325, it’s a crime,” he added. “So if you’re in a country illegally, you got a problem, and that’s why I’m hoping those who are in the country illegally, who have not been ordered removed by the federal judge, should leave.”

But Homan also said that the Trump administration won’t be able to deport every single person in the U.S. illegally.

The success of the deportation plans depends "on what Congress gives us," Homan told ABC.

"I’m being realistic," he added. "We can do what we can with the money we have. We’re going to try to be efficient, but with more money we have, the more we can accomplish."

open image in gallery Guatemalans leave a plane after being deported from the U.S. Homan said that millions will be deported and that numbers will rise as arrests are made ( Guatemalan Migration Institute/A )

Homan noted that Immigration and Customs Enforcement doesn’t have the necessary funding to arrest all the undocumented immigrants in the U.S.

“The more money, the better I’m going to do,” said.

"Take as many public safety threats off the street as possible,” he added when asked what success looks like.

Homan said that would include deporting "every illegal alien gang member in this country, including Tren de Agua," in reference to the Venezuelan cartel.

"When we see the crime rate from illegal aliens go down, that’s success," he told This Week. "Every public safety threat removed [from] this country is success. Every national security [threat] we find and remove from the country is a success."