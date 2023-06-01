Alabama senator condemned by his own brother for ‘ignorant, hateful rants’

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville has evoked outrage and scorn from Democratic critics in recent weeks with a string of incendiary comments defending white nationalists and suggesting that teachers in “inner cities” are illiterate.

Now, his own brother has added his voice to the chorus of Americans who’ve been offended and dismayed by the first-term senator’s forays into racism.

On Friday, Oklahoma-based musician Charles Tuberville took to his Facebook account to condemn his brother, who currently serves as the Yellowhammer State’s senior senator.

Charles Tuberville, a guitarist and songwriter who has shared studios and stages with such musical luminaries as Leon Russell and BB King, said he felt “compelled to distance himself” from his brother following a disastrous radio interview in which the ex-football coach said he calls white nationalists “Americans” who deserve to be permitted to serve in the US armed forces.

In comments made at the beginning of May, Sen Tuberville said: “We are losing in the military so fast. Our readiness in terms of recruitment,” according to the NPR affiliate WBHM’s transcript of the interview. “And why? I’ll tell you why. Because the Democrats are attacking our military, saying we need to get out the white extremists, the white nationalists, people that don’t believe in our agenda.”

When asked if he believed white nationalists should be allowed in the US military, Sen Tuberville responded, “Well, they call them that. I call them Americans.”

His brother said following the comments that he felt the need to make it clear he did not agree with the senator’s views.

“Due to recent statements by him promoting racial stereotypes, white nationalism and other various controversial topics, I feel compelled to distance myself from his ignorant, hateful rants,” Charles Tuberville said.

He added he does not agree with “any of the vile rhetoric coming out of [his brother’s] mouth”.

“Please don’t confuse my brother with me,” he said.