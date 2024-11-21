Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Alabama Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville questioned the validity of the 2020 election during an appearance on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast with an offensive rant in which he called President Joe Biden a “bedridden dementia patient.”

Bannon, President-elect Donald Trump’s former White House chief strategist, asked Tuberville about the Democrats, saying “They’re there to fully stop Donald Trump and hopefully take their plans to take the House in two years and impeach him, right?”

Tuberville said the Democrats’ plan “was accelerated because they stole the election from President Trump and they were able to get four years with a bedridden dementia patient.”

A popular and baseless conspiracy theory on the right is that shadowy forces, and not Biden, are in charge of the U.S. government. There’s no evidence to suggest that the 2020 election was stolen.

Bannon went on to ask if there was “No doubt in your mind that the 2020 was stolen?”

“Listen, I’ve been up [here] for four years and I saw him maybe four or five times in the Capitol,” Tuberville said of Biden, according to Mediaite. “And somebody has got to hold his arm and he shuffles his feet around. I’m thinking this guy’s making decisions about our country. You know, he’s over there birdwatching the last week ... in the Amazon, and we’re shooting long-range missiles into Moscow.”

Tuberville was referencing a misleading viral clip that appears to show Biden ending a speech and walking into the rainforest in Brazil.

Tommy Tuberville arrives for the Senate Republican leadership elections at the U.S. Capitol on November 13, 2024 in Washington, DC. The Alabama Senator has dismissed President Joe Biden as a ‘bedridden dementia patient’ ( Getty Images )

“Are you kidding me? I mean, these people should be arrested for what they’re doing,” Tuberville argued.

The senator went on to tell Bannon that Senate Republicans have a plan to confirm Trump’s cabinet picks.

The new Congress begins on January 3, when Republicans will take the majority in the Senate. Bannon suggested that Senate Republicans try to confirm Trump’s cabinet picks before he is inaugurated on January 20.

Bannon said that when the new Congress is sworn in, “you've got to roll up as a group with these confirmation hearings before the 20th of January.”

“And then on the 20th, you hit him with a third wave of flood the zone with executive orders and everything [the] president's going to do,” Bannon added.

“Would you be supportive of that to get the confirmations of at least these frontline, big things starting right after you guys are sworn in?” the podcast host asked.

“We've already planned that,” Tuberville claimed, mentioning the Secretary of Defense, Attorney General, and Secretary of the Treasury.

Both of Trump’s nominees for Secretary of Defence, Fox News host Pete Hegseth, and Attorney General, former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, may face uphill battles to be confirmed even in a Republican-controlled Senate. Trump has yet to nominate anyone to lead the Treasury Department.