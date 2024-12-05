Tommy Tuberville insists it’s not GOP’s ‘job’ to vet Trump’s cabinet picks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Tommy Tuberville, a Donald Trump loyalist, said it wasn’t the “job” of Senate Republicans to vet the president-elect’s cabinet nominations as debate around Pete Hegseth’s position continues.

The GOP senator told CNN on Thursday that, in his opinion, it is up to Democrats to vet nominations, and that members of his own party should be inclined to automatically confirm them.

“Who’s to say we’re a better vetter and picker of people than Donald Trump?” Tuberville told CNN on Thursday.

Tuberville’s confident assertion arrives amid a contentious moment for several of the president-elect’s cabinet picks – notably Hegseth, the defense secretary nominee currently fighting accusations of sexual misconduct and heavy drinking in work environments.

The Alabama senator said Republicans who are hesitant to confirm Hegseth are “throwing rocks” at Trump, rather than the potential defense secretary.

open image in gallery Tommy Tuberville, the conservative Senator from Alabama, is a staunch Trump ally ( Getty Images )

“Because [Republicans] are saying ‘Well we don’t believe you did the right vetting and we don’t believe he can do the job’. Wait a minute, that’s not our job to do that. That’s the Democrats.” Tuberville said.

When pressed about his role as a Senator in confirming process – to advice and consent, something deliberately laid out in the Constitution – Tuberville admitted it was the Senate’s job to vet the president’s nominees but only the Democrats.

“To some degree but we have to be convinced. I mean, [Democrats] should do all the background work, they should go after our nominees. I’ve not heard very little from the left,” Tuberville said.

“Donald Trump did all the vetting they needed to do on Pete Hegseth and I just can’t believe we even have people on our side saying, ‘Well I’ve gotta look at this, gotta look at that,’” he added.

Though it is typical that Senators of the same party as the president approve their cabinet nominations, it is not required. The Consitution gives all Senators the responsibility to advise and consent against or for nominations, regardless of party lines.

Several Senate Republicans voted against Trump’s cabinet nominees in 2017, despite being in the same party.

This time around will likely be no different as some GOP senators have expressed skepticism toward Hegseth – a veteran and former Fox News host that, if confirmed, would oversee all agencies and functions related to national security and the military.

Over the last few weeks, media reports about Hegseth’s past have painted him in an unflattering light – leading some Senators to question whether he is trustworthy to serve as defense secretary.

Hegseth had multiple extramarital affairs during his first and second marriage, one of which led to him fathering a child with a Fox News producer.

He was accused of sexually assaulting an unnamed woman in 2017, though formal charges were never filed against him and he maintains the sexual encounter was consensual. However, Hegseth later paid the woman as part of a non-disclosure agreement.

Hegseth is also accused of heavily drinking alcohol while working at Fox News, both during work hours and at work events – though he disputes he ever struggled with alcohol abuse.

But he’s remained firm that he will stay in the nomination process and so far, Trump has stood by his side.

Though Tuberville believes Senate Republicans should remain wholly loyal to Trump and put aside their hesitancy about Hegseth, it’s not clear if that will come to fruition.

Several other of Trump’s cabinet picks have faced skepticism including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Tulsi Gabbard and Kash Patel.