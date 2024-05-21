Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken faced a grilling from both pro-Gaza protesters and Senators during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Tuesday.

Ostensibly, the hearing was supposed to be about the Biden administration’s budget request for the 2025 fiscal year. But even before the hearing began, the committee room on the fourth floor of the Dirksen building had numerous opponents of Israel’s war in Gaza wearing keffiyehs with their hands up chastizing him.

“Blinken, you will be remembered as the butcher of Gaza!” one protester said as Capitol police officers threw him out of the hearing. “You will be remembered for murdering innocent Palestinians.”

Other protesters would later be thrown out and another woman in a hijab wore s shirt saying “Bloody Blinken.”

Meanwhile, Mr Blinken faced aggressive grilling by Democrats and Republicans alike for the administration’s actions policy toward Israel, specifically its support for Israel after the October 7 attack that killed 1,200 people and led to the taking of hundreds of hostages.

At the same time, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Ben Cardin, who is retiring this year, echoed Mr Blinken and the Biden administration’s condemnation of the top prosecutor for the International Criminal Court’s decision to ask for arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Hamas leaders including Yahya Sinwar.

“I see it as a step in the wrong direction,” Mr Cardin said. “There's always been an understanding the ICC is there to deal with countries that don't have an independent judiciary. Israel has an independent judiciary.”

Almost all major US leaders from both parties condemned the prosecutor’s decision, which Mr Blinken also decried at the hearing, saying that the decision would make it more difficult to reach an end to hostilities between Israel and Hamas.

But the agreement seemed to end there as Democrats proceeded to criticise the Biden administration for its unwillingess to hold Israel accountable while Republicans said that the Biden administration had failed to sufficiently support Israel.

Senator Chris Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut, asked Mr Blinken about reports that the United States and Saudi Arabia, but asked why the plans did not include Israel, which would also encompass creating a Palestinian state.

“There's an entrepreneurial opportunity for Israel to become integrated into the region to get the security, fundamental security,” Mr Blinken said. “But in order for that, to actually go forward, there has to be an end to Gaza. There has to be a credible pathway to Palestinian state.”

But Mr Murphy followed up and said that was an empty promise.

“I really just express worry at the phrase ‘credible pathway to a Palestinian state,’” Mr Murphy said. “This is maybe, perhaps the final opportunity to actually cement the Palestinian state, which many of us believe is necessary predicate to peace in the region.”

The hearing about money for the State Department comes shortly after Congress approved a $95bn security supplemental package that also included $26.38bn in military aid for Israel.