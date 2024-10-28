Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A Fox News host has defended a comedian who called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage” at Donald Trump’s New York City rally.

Tony Hinchcliffe, comedian and host of the podcast Kill Tony, performed a set at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally on Sunday. He made a series of jokes targetting Puerto Rico, Latinos and Black people.

“I don’t know if you guys know this, but there is literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now,” Hinchcliffe told Trump’s suporters. “Yeah, I think it’s called Puerto Rico.”

Hinchcliffe also said that Latinos “love making babies, there’s no pulling out, they come inside, just like they do to our country.” He also commented on Black people and watermelons, referencing a long-standing racist trope.

Fox & Friends host Lawrence Jones defended his set after his colleague Steeve Doocy brought up the incident on Sunday’s episode of Fox & Friends, noting Hinchcliffe made some “offensive comments about Latinos and Puerto Rico.”

“Unfortunately for the Trump campaign, the Harris campaign has denounced it and mobilized influential Puerto Rican influencers like Bad Bunny,” Doocy said.

Fox News’s Brian Kilmeade then slammed critical media coverage of the event.

“It’s amazing, the cover of The New York Times, ‘Trump at Garden: A Closing Carnival of Grievances, Misogyny and Racism,’” Kilmeade said. “Only somebody who works for the Harris campaign pretending to be a reporter for The New York Times would write something like that.”

Jones responded by noting that Hinchcliffe’s set caused the campaign to “lose goodwill” but defended him, calling his remarks “comedy.”

“You lose goodwill when before that rally even started, they called it a Nazi rally,” Jones said. “Before they even took the stage, they had already said that it was going to be a racist rally.”

“I have a dark sense of humor, you know, and so I, like…maybe this was not the appropriate format for the comedian to be there? But it’s comedy,” he added.

Trump’s campaign is now distancing itself from Hitchcliffe’s remarks, noting his joke ‘does not reflect the views’ of the former president ( AFP via Getty Images )

Criticisms of Hinchcliffe’s performance are rolling in across social media, with celebrities and lawmakers alike weighing in.

Luis Fonsi, a Peurto Rican artist best known for his hit “Despacito,” denounced the “racist” joke on Instagram.

“It’s ok to have different views, and I respect those who think different than me…but going down this RACIST path ain’t it,” Fonsi wrote.

“We are not OK with this constant hate,” he continued. “It’s been abundantly clear that these people have no respect for us and yet they want our vote. OH yeah, and I purposely wrote this in English cause yes, we’re American too.”

Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin also shared the clip of Hinchcliffe’s remark, writing, “This is what they think of us. Vote for @kamalaharris.”

Trump’s own campaign is now distancing itself from Hinchcliffe.

“This joke does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign,” senior advisor Danielle Alvarez said in a statement.

Even Republican lawmakers are speaking out against Hinchcliffe.

“Disgusted by @TonyHinchcliffe’s racist comment calling Puerto Rico a ‘floating island of garbage,’” GOP Representative María Elvira Salazar wrote on X. “This rhetoric does not reflect GOP values. Puerto Rico sent 48,000+ soldiers to Vietnam, with over 345 Purple Hearts awarded. This bravery deserves respect.”

Republican Senator Rick Scott said the “joke bombed for a reason.”

“It’s not funny and it’s not true,” he posted on X. “Puerto Ricans are amazing people and amazing Americans! I’ve been to the island many times. It’s a beautiful place. Everyone should visit! I will always do whatever I can to help any Puerto Rican in Florida or on the island.”

The Independent has contacted Hinchcliffe’s manager, Alex Murray, for comment.