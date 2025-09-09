Meet the woman claiming to be tipster behind Hyundai factory raid that sparked international fallout

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A woman who claims she tipped off federal immigration authorities to workers at a Hyundai plant in Georgia, sparking an international row, is a MAGA acolyte and congressional hopeful.

Tori Branum, a former U.S. Marine, who has accepted the online moniker of “MAGA Karen,” is running for District 12 Congress in the Peach State.

Last week, ICE agents arrested hundreds of South Korean workers at a Hyundai plant, marking what the Department of Homeland Security called its largest-ever raid and triggering outrage from South Korean officials who expressed “concern and regret” over the operation.

A search warrant seen by The Independent showed that agents were seeking the arrest of only four workers at the facility, who are Latino.

open image in gallery Tori Branum, a former U.S. Marine, who has accepted the online moniker of ‘MAGA Karen,’ is running for district 12 Congress in Georgia ( Tori Branum/ Facebook )

Branum, 47, later sparked major backlash after posting online that she had reported the plant to ICE agents, and claimed she “gotten hate mail from all over the country with people telling me to die or that I should be in fear.”

Despite this, she has vowed to push on in her bid for Congress.

“The funniest part is people saying they’re gonna keep me from winning this election in district 12,” she added in a later social media post. “Well there smart one, I’m in a district with 22 counties that are all republican except for one.

“So if you think anybody in this district is going listen to your hateful left liberal rhetoric, you are sadly mistaken. Put your time and energy into something else. ￼Most of y’all don’t even know the difference in Congress or Senate or when the primary is.”

According to Branum’s campaign fundraising page and social media profiles, as well as a former servicewoman, she is a small business owner and firearms trainer.

Following active duty, she married an Air Force serviceman and moved to the city of Warner Robins. Branum stayed at home caring for their children while her husband was on deployment overseas, while also completing a Bachelors Degree in Psychology from American Military University.

open image in gallery Last week ICE agents arrested dozens of South Korean workers at a Hyundai plant, marking what the Department of Homeland Security called its largest-ever raid. Branum claimed she was the one who alerted agents to the factory ( Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives )

open image in gallery The raid triggered outrage from South Korean officials who expressed ‘concern and regret’ over the operation during which dozens of workers were arrested ( AP )

Later, she founded the Middle Georgia Female Firearms Training and claims to have trained over 13,000 women in the community and across the country.

“My background in psychology, coupled with my experience as a behavioral therapist for Pulaski County schools in Georgia fuels my passion for community engagement and assistance,” Branum wrote on her website.

She describes herself as “an America first candidate.”

“My district is home to two veterans hospitals and an army base. I want to be a representative and a voice in Washington for every day people, veterans, and families,” her page reads.

“I understand what it’s like to be active duty military, an active duty spouse and an active duty mom. I understand what it’s like to be a small business owner and woman. We need more conservative women in Washington! I have no doubt I’m the most qualified candidate.”

Branum’s fundraising page, set up on May 15, has raised just less than $3000 as of Tuesday.