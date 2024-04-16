Trans athlete ban in West Virginia overturned by federal appeals court

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A federal appeals court has blocked a West Virginia law that bans transgender girls from participating on a sports team that aligns with their gender identity, saying the state’s law violates Title IX – the federal law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in schools.

On Tuesday, the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the state’s “Save Women’s Sports Act” was overbroad and lacked proof that allowing transgender girls and women on sports teams takes opportunities away from cisgender girls and women.

The three-judge panel said that federal law “trumps” state law, making the law unconstitutional.

The law was first challenged by a 12-year-old transgender girl who ran track for her middle school.

“Nothing makes me happier than being on a team with my friends and competing on behalf of my school,” she said in a press release. “I have many more years of cross-country and track-and-field left, and I just want the opportunity to participate in school sports like any other girl.”

