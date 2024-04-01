Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday slammed Republicans for falsely claiming that President Biden was purposefully disrespecting Christians by issuing a proclamation marking the annual Transgender Day of Visibility on 31 March, calling out GOP figures for “dishonest” arguments.

Over the weekend, prominent Republicans accused Mr Biden of purposefully issuing the annual proclamation to mock Christian beliefs because the annual celebration of transgender Americans — which takes place on the last day of March each year — coincided this year with Easter Sunday.

They also claimed — without evidence — that the Biden administration is showing contempt for Americans’ faith by prohibiting participants in an annual Easter egg decorating contest from submitting entries with religious imagery even though the sponsor of the contest — the American Egg Board — has promulgated the same rules for the annual event for nearly five decades.

Asked about the transgender day controversy, Ms Jean-Pierre said there has been “a lot of misinformation” put out about the day “on purpose” and noted that Mr Biden, “as a Christian, who celebrates Easter with family, ... stands for bringing people together and upholding the dignity and freedoms of every American”.

“It is actually unsurprising that politicians are seeking to divide and weaken our country with cruel, hateful and dishonest rhetoric. It is dishonest, what we have heard the past 24 hours. It is untrue,” she said.

“Transgender day of visibility is on March 31. This year, March 31 just so happens to be also Easter, the date of which changes every year,” she added.

Ms Jean-Pierre’s comments came just hours after Mr Biden himself responded to House Speaker Mike Johnson, who over the weekend said it was “outrageous” for Mr Biden to have issued the annual proclamation because the last day of March coincided with Easter Sunday.

Asked to respond to the House Speaker while attending the annual White House Easter Egg roll, Mr Biden told reporters: “He’s thoroughly uninformed”.