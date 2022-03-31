The Human Rights Campaign has praised the White House’s transgender initiatives, saying that LGBT+ people have “an ally in the White House”.

“News of the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to policy reforms that will improve the lives of transgender and non-binary people in this country is a wonderful way to kick off this year’s International Transgender Day of Visibility,” the campaign’ Interim President Joni Madison said in a statement.

President Joe Biden will announce a new gender X marker on applications for US passports on Thursday, as well as gender-neutral airport scanners in addition to other measures aimed at making the federal government more inclusive for transgender people.

Mr Biden is also marking Transgender Day of Visibility by pushing back against what the administration sees as “dangerous anti-transgender legislative attacks” passed in state legislatures across the US.

“Today’s actions prove that transgender people have an ally in the White House, and come at a much needed time when transgender people – particularly young people – are under attack in statehouses across the country,” Ms Madison added.

“As lawmakers across the country are trying to ban transgender youth from participating in sports, criminalizing medically necessary age appropriate care, and banning discussions of LGBTQ+ topics in the classroom, today the White House is proving that they do have the transgender community’s back,” she said.

From 11 April, a gender X marker will appear on US passport applications. The administration is also working to make the gender X marker available to airlines and to federal travel programmes. It will also be made easier to change your gender information in Social Security Administration records.

White House visitors will be able to choose an X in the White House Worker and Visitor Entry System. The system is used for background checks of those visiting the compound.

Mr Biden published a proclamation on Wednesday, writing that “transgender Americans continue to face discrimination, harassment, and barriers to opportunity”.

“In the past year, hundreds of anti-transgender bills in States were proposed across America, most of them targeting transgender kids. The onslaught has continued this year. These bills are wrong,” he added.

“Efforts to criminalize supportive medical care for transgender kids, to ban transgender children from playing sports, and to outlaw discussing LGBTQI+ people in schools undermine their humanity and corrode our Nation’s values,” Mr Biden said. “Studies have shown that these political attacks are damaging to the mental health and well-being of transgender youth, putting children and their families at greater risk of bullying and discrimination.”

The first openly transgender Jeopardy champion, Amy Schneider, will meet second gentleman Doug Emhoff at the White House on Thursday. Mr Emhoff will also host a discussion with transgender kids and their parents at the White House alongside Dr Rachel Levine, the assistant secretary for health. Dr Levine is the first openly transgender government official to be confirmed by the senate.

Following the passing of a new law by Republicans in Florida that bans instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity from kindergarten through the third grade, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona will meet with LGBT+ students in the state.

“Their conversation will focus on the impacts of Florida’s so-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, students’ experiences at school and, in particular, support for LGBTQI+ student mental health and well-being,” the White House said.

Republicans argue that it’s up to parents to discuss these subjects with their children, while Democrats say the law demonizes LGBT+ people by excluding them from classroom discussions.

The White House has said that the Department of Health and Human Services will be the first agency to fly a trans pride flag.

“To everyone celebrating Transgender Day of Visibility, I want you to know that your President sees you,” Mr Biden said in the proclamation marking the day. “The First Lady, the Vice President, the Second Gentleman, and my entire Administration see you for who you are — made in the image of God and deserving of dignity, respect, and support.”

“Transgender women and girls — especially transgender women and girls of color — continue to face epidemic levels of violence, and 2021 marked the deadliest year on record for transgender Americans,” he added.

Mr Biden also noted that he’s calling on “Congress to swiftly pass the bipartisan Equality Act, which will ensure that LGBTQI+ individuals and families cannot be denied housing, employment, education, credit, and more because of who they are or who they love”.

The Associated Press contributed to this report