Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Department of Defense under Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered military officials to “immediately” review medical records for transgender service members to begin removing them from service.

Service members will also be asked whether they experience gender dysphoria in their annual health exams, according to a newly released Pentagon memo.

The memo from the Pentagon’s acting head of personnel follows an order from a divided Supreme Court that allows Donald Trump’s administration to continue banning trans service members despite court rulings that found the measure plainly discriminatory.

open image in gallery Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is implementing Donald Trump’s directive to remove trans troops from the nation’s military by this summer ( REUTERS )

Routine exams will be “the primary method” for identifying and removing trans service members — or “service members who have a current diagnosis or history of” or are “exhibiting symptoms” of gender dysphoria, according to the memo.

Commanders who are “aware” of service members “with gender dysphoria, a history of gender dysphoria or symptoms consistent with gender dysphoria” must perform “individualized medical record reviews,” the memo states.

The president’s January directive claims the “adoption of a gender identity inconsistent with an individual’s sex conflicts with a soldier’s commitment to an honorable, truthful, and disciplined lifestyle, even in one’s personal life.”

Subsequent Defense Department guidance claimed that “the medical, surgical, and mental health constraints on individuals who have a current diagnosis or history of, or exhibit symptoms consistent with, gender dysphoria are incompatible with the high mental and physical standards necessary for military service.”

In February, Washington, D.C. District Judge Ana Reyes condemned the president’s “demeaning,” “biologically inaccurate” and “frankly ridiculous” language in an executive order that revoked federal recognition of trans, nonbinary and intersex people. Trump’s ban on transgender people in the nation’s military is “soaked in animus,” she wrote.

And in March, George W. Bush-appointed District Judge Benjamin Settle said Trump’s transgender military policy “plainly” discriminates and is not backed by any evidence to support the claims behind it.

Roughly 4,200 people with gender dysphoria are serving across the U.S. military.

About 1,000 trans troops have voluntarily identified themselves to begin their removal, according to military officials.

open image in gallery US Army Reserve 2nd Lt. Nicolas Talbott is the lead plaintiff in a lawsuit with more than 30 trans troops and recruits to strike down Trump’s ban on trans service members ( AFP via Getty Images )

Active-duty service members have until June 6 to identify themselves, and reserve members have until July 7. If they miss that deadline and face involuntary removal from service, they will receive fewer benefits, according to officials.

The Supreme Court’s ruling earlier this month pauses Judge Settle’s order that blocked the ban while the legal challenges continue. But attorneys for 32 trans service members and recruits who are separately suing in Washington, D.C. argued that the Supreme Court’s order is not binding in that court.

They told a federal appeals court that “recent statements by Secretary Hegseth underscore that the ban was motivated by anti-transgender animus, not by the medical considerations advanced by the government,” after Hegseth said the military is “leaving wokeness and weakness behind,” including “dudes in dresses.”

“The American people are sick of cowardly doublespeak coming out of this administration,” attorneys said in a statement. “Secretary Hegseth’s comments about transgender troops are a disgrace to the military and all those who serve.”