State Department issues ‘do not travel’ warning for Israel, Gaza and West Bank as war escalates with Iran
Scores dead in Iran, 18 reported killed in Israel as missiles rain on Tehran and Tel Aviv
US State Department officials on Monday updated a travel advisory for Israel, Gaza and the West Bank territory to “do not travel” as casualties mount on both sides of Israel’s escalating war with Iran.
The advisory states that Israel remained a target with high potential for terrorist attacks while also stating that the danger posed by missile strikes and UAV (drone) strikes continues to be present.
“The security situation in Israel, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem is unpredictable, and U.S. citizens are reminded to remain vigilant and take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness as security incidents, including mortar and rocket fire and armed UAV intrusions and missiles, can take place without warning,” it reads.
