Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

State Department issues ‘do not travel’ warning for Israel, Gaza and West Bank as war escalates with Iran

Scores dead in Iran, 18 reported killed in Israel as missiles rain on Tehran and Tel Aviv

John Bowden
in Washington, D.C.
Monday 16 June 2025 20:33 BST
Comments
Homes destroyed in northern Israel with at least 10 dead after overnight attack

US State Department officials on Monday updated a travel advisory for Israel, Gaza and the West Bank territory to “do not travel” as casualties mount on both sides of Israel’s escalating war with Iran.

The advisory states that Israel remained a target with high potential for terrorist attacks while also stating that the danger posed by missile strikes and UAV (drone) strikes continues to be present.

“The security situation in Israel, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem is unpredictable, and U.S. citizens are reminded to remain vigilant and take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness as security incidents, including mortar and rocket fire and armed UAV intrusions and missiles, can take place without warning,” it reads.

More to follow...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in