Trucker convoy leader arrested along National Mall in Washington DC

Moment is latest setback for group that failed to live up to Canadian counterparts’ example

John Bowden
Wednesday 06 July 2022 18:28
Comments
<p>The People’s Convoy drives around Washington DC in March</p>

The People’s Convoy drives around Washington DC in March

(AFP via Getty Images)

The leader of the trucker convoy that tried and failed multiple times to ensnare traffic around Washington DC was arrested on Wednesday after his group achieved mild success for the very first time.

David “Santa” Riddell was arrested along the National Mall in downtown Washington DC early in the morning on Wednesday. The Daily Beast first reported that he faced two traffic citations as well as one arrestable offense: Failure to obey the commands of a police officer.

The group attempted several times throughout 2022 to ensnare traffic around Washington DC in a manner reminiscent of the massive trucker protests that shut down Ottawa, Canada’s capital, over Covid-19 mandates. On Monday the group finally succeeded, bringing traffic to a crawl on I-95, but due to the federal holiday most government workers were not commuting to work that day.

According to reports, Mr Riddell was cited for slowing down traffic intentionall as well as obstructing an exit lane. A handful of convoy members staged a protest on the Mall throughout the day Wednesday in response to Mr Riddell’s arrest.

Recommended

The convoy’s aims became unclear earlier this year when the majority of Covid-related restrictions disappeared nationwide; Joe Biden’s plans to enforce a vaccination-or-test mandate at larger businesses were ended by the courts, and Washington DC itself has ended both its mask and vaccination mandates for private businesses.

The group has also been long plagued by internal struggles and setbacks including a wave of Covid cases that struck the group in months past. In past attempts to ensnare traffic around the city members were reported on livestreams to have been spooked by random commuters on the beltway whom they wrongly assumed to be part of an antifa plot to disrupt their efforts.

It’s unclear if protests will continue following Mr Riddell’s arrest today.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in