Donald Trump had to be talked out of announcing plans for a 2024 presidential run amid the US’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, according to reports.

The former president, who has been teasing a future bid for a second term despite twice being impeached during his first term, was talked out of making such an announcement “right away” in August, The Washington Post reported, citing two people familiar with the situation.

Advisres told him such a move might detract from GOP efforts come midterms.

“The biggest point we drove home was that he doesn’t want to own the midterms if we don’t win back the House or Senate,” the anonymous source told The Post.

As the US withdrew from Afghaistan, images emerged of thousands of people flooding to the air port in Kabul in a desperate attempt to leave the country as the Taliban swept to power in a matter of days. The Biden administration faced widespread criticism of their handling of the withdrawal, while much censure was also directed at Mr Trump for signing the deal to end the US’s 18-year presence in the country.

