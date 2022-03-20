Donald Trump has promised supporters that he will return to the White House in 2024 during a speech in Florida on Saturday.

The former president appeared on stage as part of an “American Freedom Tour” event in Fort Lauderdale.

“With the support of everyone in this room, we will take back the House, we will take back the Senate and we will take back our country,” said Mr Trump, according to a report by Insider .

He continued: “And then most importantly in 2024, we are going to take back our beautiful White House.”

“You had a president that always put America first,” he added. “I will be back and we will be better and stronger than ever before.”

The former president, 75, has continued to drop big hints about a 2024 run but has not announced any formal plans.

At the Florida rally he also repeated false claims that he had won the 2020 US presidential election.

"We won twice. We did much better the second time, and we may have to do it again," he said.

Mr Trump lost the election by 74 electoral college votes, and approximately 7 million votes, getting 46.9 per cent of the popular vote to President Joe Biden’s 51.3 per cent.

Other speakers scheduled for the Florida event included his eldest son Donald Trump Jr, rightwing commentator Candace Owens, and conservative radio host Dan Bongino.