Trump maintains big lead over other Republicans in 2024 poll

Donal Trump has reportedly topped another poll for the 2024 Republican primary race, with the former president beating Ron DeSantis for the top spot.

Mr Trump had the support of 47 per cent of registered Republican and independent voters in a hypothetical 2024 primary, as found by pollsters Harvard CAPS-Harris.

The poll, which was first reported on Tuesday by The Hill, reportedly found the right-wing governor of Florida and an ally of Mr Trump has the support of 10 per cent of respondents – a full 37 percentage points behind Mr Trump.

No other hypothetical contender reached double digits for 2024, with former vice president Mike Pence coming in at third place, with nine per cent support.

Mr Pence fared better without Mr Trump running in the 2024 primary race, and for which he was in poll position for taking the Republican nomination, the pollsters found.

However, with a two per cent difference between him and Mr DeSantis (on 23 and 21 per cent, respectively) without Mr Trump, that potential match-up remains wide open.

Mark Penn, the chairman of Harris polling, said a total of 19 per cent were unsure of who will win the primary in 2024.

He added: “Donald Trump remains the candidate to beat in the republican primary though he is below 50 per cent, so he is not invincible.

Mr DeSantis “continues to strengthen despite limited recognition as the emerging next choice”, the pollster added of the popular Florida governor, and 2024 favourite.

It follows speculation about Mr Trump’s bid for the 2024 Republican primary, and continuing support for the twice-impeached former president among voters and Republican lawmakers.

As have both Mr DeSantis and Mr Pence, Mr Trump has been running a nationwide fundraising machine, offering endorsements and holding rallies – and effectively remains the de-facto head of the Republican party.

The Harvard CAPS-Harris poll was carried out between 26-28 October, and among 1,578 registered voters.