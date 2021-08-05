Majority of Americans think Trump 2024 run would be bad for the country

Over half of Americans think that it would be bad for the country if former President Donald Trump ran for president again in 2024, a new survey has said.

According to a survey conducted by Quinnipiac University, 60 per cent of respondents said they thought another Trump campaign would be detrimental to the US.

However, nearly a third (32 per cent) maintained that the former president launching another bid for the White House would be a good thing for the country.

On the flip side, A majority of Americans (54 per cent) said that Joe Biden will not run for president again in 2024, with 33 per cent saying they think he will.

Just under half of Americans (48 per cent) said they believe it would be bad for the country if Mr Biden ran in 2024, while 37 per cent think it would be a positive thing.

Rumours have been swirling over whether Mr Trump will decide to run for president again in 2024 since he left the White House in January.

Last month he told Sean Hannity that he had made a decision on whether or not he will run, but the former president has not yet shared his conclusion.

"Let me ask you this, without giving the answer, what the answer is, have you made up your mind?", Hannity asked in an interview on Fox News, to which Mr Trump replied: “Yes”.

In an interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business in April the former president said he was “100 per cent thinking about running again”.

Amid the speculation, 49 per cent of survey respondents said they think Mr Trump will follow through and run for the top spot again, with 39 per cent saying he will choose not to.

If Mr Trump decides to bow out of the race, other prospective successors have been predicted to include former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

The Quinnipiac University survey was conducted with 1,290 US adults nationwide between 27th July and 2nd of August with a margin of error of 2.7 percentage points.

The university said the survey was based on random samples of adults using random digit dialing with live interviewers calling landlines and cell phones.