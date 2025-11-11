Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has downplayed the controversial idea of 50-year mortgages, a proposal intended to make homeownership more accessible despite warnings that it would lead to significantly higher interest payments and a prolonged period to build equity.

Speaking on Fox News'The Ingraham Angle, Mr Trump stated: "All it means is you pay less per month. You pay it over a longer period of time. It's not like a big factor. It might help a little bit."

He attributed current home affordability concerns to his Democratic predecessor Joe Biden and the Federal Reserve's interest rate policies.

The concept has, however, drawn sharp criticism from various quarters. Conservative lawmakers, influencers, and economists have panned the idea, highlighting that it would take individuals far longer to truly own their homes.

Republican U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene reacted on X, writing: "In debt forever, in debt for life!", while right-wing activist Mike Cernovich simply posted: "Lifetime mortgages."

The discussion follows U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte's Saturday announcement that the FHFA was "working on" a five-decade-long mortgage, an idea that gained traction after Mr Trump, a Republican, shared an image promoting it on social media.

"A complete game-changer," Pulte wrote on X.

open image in gallery U.S. President Donald Trump downplayed efforts to offer a 50-year mortgage as a way to make owning a house more affordable than with typical 30-year loans ( Getty )

"We are also working on ways to give relief in the 5-year mortgage, the 10-year mortgage, and the 15-year mortgage," he wrote separately on Sunday, with no further details.

"At Fannie and Freddie, we are evaluating how to do assumable or portable mortgages, in a safe and sound manner," Pulte added, referring to the government-sponsored mortgage enterprises Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Representatives for FHFA did not respond to requests for comment seeking more details on the plan.

"The White House and the entire Trump administration are appreciative of Mr. Pulte's efforts, and everyone is working together to implement the president’s policies," White House spokesman Davis Ingle said.

U.S. households are grappling with cost-of-living increases ranging from housing and groceries to fuel and education even as inflation has grown at a slower rate. Prices took center stage in last week's state and local elections that saw Democrats sweep key races even as Trump has doubled down on his economic program.

"I don't know that they are saying that. I think polls are fake. We have the greatest economy we've ever had," Trump told Fox News.

open image in gallery Nearly all — 93 percent of Americans — last month said they believe housing costs are too high ( AFP via Getty Images )

Affordability could remain a challenge for many prospective buyers as home prices continue to rise.

While home sales rose in September, pending sales remained unexpectedly flat despite lower mortgage rates. Mortgage rates declined after the Federal Reserve resumed cutting interest rates last month, but the dip has been somewhat overshadowed by growing anxiety over the softening labor market.

Trump has urged the Fed to make more drastic rate cuts, with U.S. Treasury Secretary blaming current rates for what he said may already be a recession in the housing sector.

The central bank voted last month in favor of lowering its benchmark interest rate to the 3.75 per cent - 4.00 per cent range.

The average rate on the popular 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is at a one-year low of 6.19 per cent after surging to 7.04 per cent in January, Freddie Mac data showed last month.

"It's not clear how much this could lower the monthly payment because we don't know what the interest rate would look like compared to a 30 year mortgage," Daryl Fairweather, chief economist at Redfin, said on X on Monday. "A more effective, long-term solution is to fix the supply side."