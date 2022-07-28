Trump claims ‘Nobody’s got to the bottom of 9/11’ as he hosts Saudi LIV Golf event

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump claimed that ‘Nobody’s got to the bottom of 9/11’ as he hosted the Saudi Arabian-backed LIV Golf event at his country club in New Jersey.

The former president was asked about the families of the terror attack victims planning to protest the event in Bedminster because of the link to the Middle East country, and replied “Nobody’s gotten to the bottom of 9/11, unfortunately.”

He went on to describe the terrorists behind 9/11 as “maniacs” and called the 2001 attacks which killed nearly 3,000 people a “horrible thing to our city, to our country, to the world.”

“But I can tell you that there are a lot of really great people that are out here today, and we’re gonna have a lot of fun, and we’re going to celebrate. Money’s going to charity—a lot of money’s going to charity,” he added.

The attacks claimed their victims at the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, DC, and in an open field in Pennsylvania.

Fifteen of the 19 9/11 attackers were Saudi citizens, and al-Qaida leader Osama Bin Laden was born in the country.

The 9/11 Commission Report in 2004 was not able to find conclusive links between the Saudis and the hijackers.

But last September the Biden administration declassified a 16-page FBI report linking 9/11 hijackers to two Saudi nationals living in the US.

The Saudi Arabian government has always strongly denied any connection to the 9/11 attacks.