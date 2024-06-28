Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Former President Donald Trump rejected conservative efforts to ban the abortion pill mifepristone and said that he would not support such a ban as president at Thursday’s debate.

Trump and President Joe Biden appeared at Thursday’s debate in Atlanta, where the ex-president walked away from his party’s efforts to further roll back abortion rights and said that he agreed with the decision of the Supreme Court this week keeping the medication legal.

“I support what they’ve done,” he said of the Court’s decision keeping the expansion of the drug’s availability legal.

He also repeated a longstanding false claim spread by Republicans: that Democrats support the right to abortion “after birth”, which would constitute the murder of a live baby. He repeatedly falsely accused the former governor of Virginia, Ralph Northam, of saying that he would support such decisions being made after a baby was born.

Trump claims that he wouldn't block access to medication abortion—but the lie detector test determined that's a lie.



Trump and his cronies already have plans to restrict mifepristone, and those plans are laid out in Project 2025. pic.twitter.com/fdpjpF00gT — Reproductive Freedom for All (@reproforall) June 28, 2024

Notably, the Court did not rule on the legality of the drug itself or whether banning it would be constitutional; the judges merely found that the plaintiffs seeking to block the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) from expanding access to mifepristone lacked the legal standing to sue.

Moderator Dana Bash noted that Thursday’s presidential debate is the first between a Republican and a Democrat since the landmark Supreme Court decision overturning Roe vs Wade in 2022. That year, Republicans saw a presumed “red wave” in congressional elections dry up and instead watched their Democratic rivals gain a seat in the Senate while holding the GOP to a slim lead in the House.

Trump clearly remembered that on Thursday as he declared: “You’ve got to get elected” as he mused on the unpopularity of the more drastic rollbacks of reproductive rights in various conservative states across the country.

He did, however, agree that he held responsibility for the decision ending federal protections for abortion rights. The ex-president bore that label proudly, exclaiming that the idea of moving the decision to the states was politically the best solution for the country.

If re-elected, what would Donald Trump do if MAGA Republicans pass a national abortion ban?



He'll sign it. I'd veto.pic.twitter.com/Jl4Enkltlf — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 28, 2024

Biden, meanwhile, hammered his opponent on the issue of women facing difficulties accessing medical care as a direct result of abortion-related legislation. He also accused Trump of lying, and claimed that the Republican candidate would sign a national abortion ban into law were he to be elected president and such legislation were to be passed by a GOP Congress.