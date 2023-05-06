Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump defended his infamous Access Hollywood tape in a deposition in the E Jean Carroll case and claimed that celebrities have been getting away with inappropriate behaviour for a “million years.”

The former president is currently the subject of defamation and battery charges at the civil rape trial in which the magazine columnist claimed he attacked her in a New York department store in the 1980s.

Mr Trump, who has strongly denied the accusation, was questioned about his comments on the tape in which he said that “when you’re a star, you can do anything” to women, in October 2022.

It was played to the jury in the case and made public on Friday, the day after both sides rested their cases after two weeks of testimony.

The 2005 Access Hollywood video surfaced during the 2016 presidential election and in it, Mr Trump boasts to host Billy Bush about his treatment of women.

“You know, I’m automatically attracted to beautiful – I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait,” Mr Trump says on the tape. “And when you’re a star they let you do it ... You can do anything.”

Another voice on the tape is heard saying to the former president, “Whatever you want.”

And Mr Trump then replies “Grab them by the p***y,” Mr Trump says. “You can do anything.”

During his deposition with lawyers for Ms Carroll, Mr Trump was played the tape and asked if that was what he had said.

Trump defends his comments from the “Access Hollywood” tape in his taped deposition:



“Well, historically, that’s true with stars,” Mr Trump replied.

“It’s true with stars that they can grab women by the p***y?” The former president was asked in response.

“Well, if you look over the last million years, I guess that’s been largely true,” Trump said. “Not always, but largely true. Unfortunately, or fortunately.”

Mr Trump was then asked if he considered himself “to be a star.”

“I think you can say that, yeah,” he agreed.

Closing statements in the case are set to begin on Monday with the jury expected to get the case on Tuesday.