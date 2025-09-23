Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump struggled to pronounce “acetaminophen” — a drug commonly known as Tylenol — as he announced an unproven link between the drug and autism. The intent couldn’t stop laughing over the gaffe.

Speaking at the White House Monday, the president and Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claimed, without evidence, that Tylenol and autism were linked. While advising pregnant Americans to limit taking the pain reliever, Trump fumbled to pronounce the drug name.

“Effective immediately, the FDA will be notifying physicians that the use of aceta— well, let's see how we say that,” Trump paused. Working through the word syllable by syllable, the president continued: “Acetam — enophin. Acetaminophen. Is that OK? Which is basically commonly known as Tylenol."

Taking the drug during pregnancy “can be associated with a very increased risk of autism,” Trump warned.

Social media users mocked the president’s botched pronunciation.

“My advice to pregnant women is to follow their doctor's instructions and not this dumb orange idiot who can't pronounce acetaminophen,” one X user wrote.

Another remarked: “If you can’t pronounce acetaminophen, you probably shouldn’t be giving out medical advice related to acetaminophen.”

Yet another quipped: “Donald Trump fumbling over the word acetaminophen is all you need to know about his medical acumen. Do not trust this administration with your health.”

“I'm not a doctor or a scientist, but I'm pretty sure it's a bad idea to take medical advice from a buffoon who can't even pronounce ‘acetaminophen,’” another said.

The president and the HHS chief issued the recommendations despite decades of research that have shown no direct connection between autism and acetaminophen.

The FDA is "responding to clinical and laboratory studies that suggest a potential association between acetaminophen use during pregnancy and adverse neurodevelopmental outcomes,” including autism, Kennedy said. He noted that his department has also evaluated “contrary studies” that show no link.

“All pregnant women should talk to their doctors for more information about limiting the use of this medication while pregnant,” Trump said, insisting: “Don't take it. There's no downside in not taking it.”

Experts swiftly took issue with Trump and Kennedy’s announcement.

The drug is “one of the few options” available to pregnant patients to treat pain and fever, both which can be harmful if left untreated, Dr. Steven J. Fleischman, the president of American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, warned in a statement following the remarks.

“The conditions people use acetaminophen to treat during pregnancy are far more dangerous than any theoretical risks and can create severe morbidity and mortality for the pregnant person and the fetus,” the statement read. Data suggests acetaminophen “plays an important—and safe—role in the well-being of pregnant women.”

Dr. Helen Tager-Flusberg, professor emerita at Boston University and head of the Coalition of Autism Scientists, told The Independent: “Advising pregnant women not to take Tylenol is simply highly irresponsible.”

Kenvue, the maker of Tylenol, told NPR in a statement following Monday’s remarks: "We believe independent, sound science clearly shows that taking acetaminophen does not cause autism.”

“We strongly disagree with any suggestion otherwise and are deeply concerned about the health risks and confusion this poses for expecting mothers and parents."