Insider says President Donald Trump’s advisors are ‘tired of Musk’s presence’
Musk’s approach has been described as like a ‘chainsaw not a scalpel’, Haberman says
CNN political analyst Maggie Haberman has revealed that several Trump administration advisers are “tired” of Elon Musk’s presence in the White House.
This revelation comes amid reports that the Tesla CEO’s role at the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is rumored to be ending, something Musk has denied.
The White House previously said Musk is not technically part of the government department that has laid off thousands of workers and made huge cuts.
“I do think there are a number of Trump advisers who are tired of Musk’s presence,” Haberman said on The Source. “And I think that is going to continue as long as Musk is there.”
Haberman’s analysis comes after Trump told his inner circle that the billionaire would soon step back. This marked a shift in the Musk-Trump relationship, as the president vowed to find a way to ignore the 130-day time limit for special government employees.
On Wednesday, Musk was roundly mocked for his attempts to shift focus away from the MAGA defeat suffered in the Wisconsin Supreme Court election.
“Trump is certainly aware that this has been a turbulent period,” Haberman said on the change in their relationship.
“I don’t think that he wants to spend the entirety of the next year and a half leading into what is likely to be a challenging midterm cycle debating questions about Elon Musk’s approach to shrinking the government.”
Haberman alleges that Trump’s allies have become increasingly frustrated with Musk’s unpredictability and increasingly see him as a political liability.
His approach “has been commonly described as with a chainsaw as opposed to – in Trump’s word – with a scalpel,” Haberman added. “And Trump would, I think, like something more precise.”
According to its website, DOGE estimates it has saved U.S. taxpayers $140 billion as of April 1 – roughly $869.57 per taxpayer.
“But he does see advantages in having Musk around. I don’t think that he is eager to shove him out. I do think there are a number of Trump advisers who are tired of Musk’s presence,” Haberman clarified.
Politico reported Wednesday that a senior insider said Musk is likely to continue with a more informal advisory role. Another said anyone thinking he would disappear entirely is “fooling themselves.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments