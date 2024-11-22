Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Donald Trump has announced that former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi will be nominated as his US Attorney General, after controversial first pick Matt Gaetz withdrew from the role.

“For too long, the partisan Department of Justice has been weaponized against me and other Republicans - Not anymore. Pam will refocus the DOJ to its intended purpose of fighting Crime, and Making America Safe Again,” Trump wrote in a statement on Thursday evening. “I have known Pam for many years — She is smart and tough, and is an AMERICA FIRST Fighter, who will do a terrific job as Attorney General!”

Trump’s latest nomination comes shortly after former Florida congressman Gaetz, announced he would no longer be accepting the nomination, following backlash on both sides of the political aisle. Gaetz has previously faced allegations of sex trafficking a minor, though he has denied the accusations and has not been charged with a crime.

“While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition,” Gaetz wrote on X earlier on Thursday. “There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I’ll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General.”

open image in gallery Donald Trump has named Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi as his new pick for US AG after his first controversial choice, Matt Gaetz, withdrew ( Getty Images )

The President is likely to view his choice for AG and the Department of Justice as the vehicle for “retribution” and “vengeance” he vowed against his political enemies.

Bondi, 59, serves as the chair of a legal arm of America First Policy Institute, a Trump-aligned group that has drafted policy recommendations for the next administration, and she has joined Trump in his contempt for special counsel Jack Smith and his investigations into the former president’s attempts to subvert the 2020 election and his possession of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

She has also supported Trump’s spurious attempts to reverse his election loss in 2020, falsely alleging mass voter fraud in states he lost.

In his post on Thursday night, the President-elect waxed lyrical about Bondi’s resumé. “Pam was a prosecutor for nearly 20 years, where she was very tough on Violent Criminals, and made the streets safe for Florida Families,” he wrote.

open image in gallery Trump made the announcement in a post on Truth Social on Thursday evening ( @realDonaldTrump/ Truth Social )

“Then, as Florida’s first female Attorney General, she worked to stop the trafficking of deadly drugs, and reduce the tragedy of Fentanyl Overdose Deaths, which have destroyed many families across our Country. “She did such an incredible job, that I asked her to serve on our Opioid and Drug Abuse Commission during my first Term — We saved many lives!”

In addition, Bondi served as one of Trump’s attorneys in his first impeachment, where she amplified allegations that Joe Biden and his son Hunter were embroiled in corruption in Ukraine, fuelling Republican-led inquiries into the president that Trump’s incoming administration is expected to revive.

She was also a lead attorney in an ultimately unsuccessful attempt to strike down the individual mandate provision of the Affordable Care Act, and later joined 19 other Republican state attorneys general to overturn the ACA’s ban on health insurance companies denying coverage to patients with pre-existing conditions.