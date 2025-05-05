Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump said he does not know who created the now-infamous AI image of him as the Pope but insisted that “Catholics love it,” despite widespread outrage both at home and abroad.

The president said that those that were offended by the image couldn’t “take a joke” and that his wife – First Lady Melania Trump – thought the image was “cute.”

In the image – which was shared by the official accounts of both the president and the White House – an unsmiling Trump is seated in an ornate chair, dressed in white papal vestments and headdress, with his right forefinger raised.

At a White House briefing on Monday, the president was challenged over it image by Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich, who claimed some Catholics were “not happy” about it.

open image in gallery Donald Trump appears as a pope in an AI generated image of himself he posted on his Truth Social account. On Monday he insisted that Catholics had ‘loved it’ ( Donald J. Trump/Truth Social )

“You mean they can’t take a joke?” he replied. “You don’t mean the Catholics You mean the fake news. The Catholics loved it. I had nothing to do with it. Somebody made up a picture of me dressed like the pope and they put it out on the internet – that’s not me that did it.”

Contrary to his claim, the Catholic Bishops of New York State previously expressed their clear displeasure at the AI image. “There is nothing clever or funny about this image, Mr President,” they wrote on X.

“We just buried our beloved Pope Francis and the cardinals are about to enter a solemn conclave to elect a new successor of St Peter. Do not mock us.”

Even New York cardinal Timothy Dolan, who Trump endorsed as a “very good” candidate for the next Holy Father, said that the stunt “wasn’t good.” When asked by reporters about his thoughts on the post, Dolan replied that he hoped Trump “didn’t have anything to do with that.”

open image in gallery The president said that those that were offended by the image couldn’t ‘take a joke’ and that his wife – First Lady Melania Trump – thought the image was ‘cute’ ( AP )

Back in the White House, Trump insisted that he had not.

“I have no idea where it came from. Maybe it was AI,” he said. “But I know nothing about it. I just saw it the last evening. Actually My wife thought it was cute. ‘Ha ha’ she said, ‘Isn’t that nice’.”

“I would not be able to be married though … to the best of my knowledge popes aren’t big on getting married are they? Not that we know of no. I think it’s the fake news media, they’re fakers.”

When pushed on the fact that the “meme” had been shared by the official White House account, and whether this “diminished the substance” of the account, Trump replied “Oh give me a break,” before moving on.