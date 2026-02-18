Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Air Force One jets are being repainted to match President Donald Trump’s preferred color palette, according to new reports.

Aircraft in the presidential and VIP fleet will be repainted in red, white and blue, according to reports from several outlets, including CBS News and Fox News. The new design is also expected to include a gold stripe.

This marks the end of the previous blue and white design that dates back to the 1960s, during former President John F. Kennedy’s administration. The new color scheme is similar to the design on Trump’s personal jet, often referred to as “Trump Force One,” which has a navy and white body with a red stripe.

An Air Force spokesperson told CBS News that the change will apply to Air Force One jets and other aircraft in the executive fleet, including the $400 million luxury Boeing jet Qatar donated to the U.S. last year.

open image in gallery These changes mark the end of the blue and white Air Force One design, which dates back to the 1960s ( AFP via Getty Images )

The gifted Qatari jet, which sparked criticism from both Democrats and Republicans when it was accepted by the Trump administration, could be ready for the president’s use by this summer.

The new design requirement will also apply to smaller C-32 aircraft, which are used to carry top U.S. officials, including the first lady, the vice president and cabinet members, CBS News reports.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump's personal jet, often referred to as 'Trump Force One,' has a dark blue body with a red stripe ( Getty Images )

The first C-32 has already been painted, and it’s expected to be delivered in the coming months, according to CBS News.

Trump’s vision for Air Force One dates back to his first term in the White House. However, the new color scheme was canceled under former President Joe Biden’s administration.

"Red, white and blue," Trump told CBS News in 2018. "Air Force One is going to be incredible. It's gonna be the top of the line, the top in the world. And it's gonna be red, white and blue, which I think is appropriate."

The Independent has contacted the White House and Defense Department for comment and requested information regarding the potential cost to taxpayers for the reported changes.