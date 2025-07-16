Security experts are ‘losing their minds’ over Trump’s latest plan to solve FAA staffing crisis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Despite the Trump administration’s hardline immigration policy and mass deportation plans, one government agency is looking to recruit from overseas, and security experts are said to be “losing their minds” over the prospect.

The Federal Aviation Administration is studying the possibility of recruiting air traffic controllers from foreign countries, according to a document seen by The Atlantic.

“The FAA is facing significant air traffic controller staffing shortages, and to address this issue, is exploring the idea of recruiting experienced international talent,” states a three-page executive summary of the initiative.

“However, this approach must be carefully managed to ensure that the FAA’s high standards for safety and procedures are upheld,” it adds, acknowledging the need to “balance the critical areas of safety, training, national security, and immigration law to create a sustainable and effective workforce strategy for the FAA.”

The Trump administration has vowed since President Donald Trump’s inauguration to “protect American workers” over “the foreign-born,” and yet the median salary for an air traffic controller is approximately $145,000, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data for 2024.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a U.S. official told The Atlantic that the FAA’s security experts are “losing their minds” over the idea of bringing foreign nationals in to work at such a sensitive part of the U.S. aerospace system.

open image in gallery Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy speaks at an event unveiling a new U.S. air traffic control system at the Department of Transportation. Experts are warning about the FAA’s plan to hire more air traffic controllers. ( Getty Images )

There is particular concern over access they could gain to radars and communications networks, as well as sensitive information about military flight paths, restricted airspace, and air-defense zones.

Department of Transportation spokesperson Nathaniel Sizemore told the outlet that the FAA is “exploring every available option” to address a shortage in the air traffic controller workforce. No final decision has been made regarding the hiring of overseas candidates, Sizemore said.

However, he also suggested that the initiative could be payback, because “foreign countries routinely steal U.S. controllers, who are rightfully frustrated by outdated tools and crumbling infrastructure.”

Current staffing shortfalls result in ground delays at airports across the U.S., which diminishes flight capacity.

More than 90 percent of the country’s 313 air-traffic-control centers are functioning below the FAA’s recommended staffing levels, according to the union that represents controllers. These shortages have led to fatigue and burnout among controllers, who are required to work mandatory overtime to maintain air travel operations.

A preliminary FAA report says that January’s midair collision at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport occurred when staffing was “not normal.” The crash killed 67 people.

open image in gallery A preliminary FAA report says that January’s midair collision at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport occurred when staffing was “not normal.” The crash killed 67 people. ( AFP via Getty Images )

In the aftermath of the tragedy, Secretary Sean Duffy released plans to increase salaries for new trainees by 30 percent and offer bonuses to existing employees who agreed to postpone their retirement.

A major stumbling block to looking overseas for controllers is that most federal jobs are only available to U.S. citizens, and FAA rules stipulate that non-citizens are not eligible for the necessary security clearances. In an effort to get around the rule, The Atlantic reports that the memo envisions a “need to create a structured pathway for these international recruits that leads to FAA employment and eventual U.S. citizenship.”

The FAA appears to be taking inspiration from “institutions that admit international students,” despite the Trump administration’s moves to crack down on foreign nationals studying in the U.S. The memo suggests a four-and-a-half-year path for candidates that includes language training and courses about weather and “basic phraseology.”

Any applicants will require rigorous vetting and background checks, it notes, and objections are expected from labor unions.