Trump allies in Michigan charged for illegally accessing voting machines

Allies of Donald Trump in Michigan are facing felony charges for allegedly accessing and tampering with voting machines in the wake of the 2020 election, according to court records.

Matthew DePerno, a Republican lawyer and former state attorney general candidate, has been charged with undue possession of a voting machine and conspiracy.

Daire Rendon, a former GOP state representative, was also charged with conspiracy to commit undue possession of a voting machine and false pretenses.

Both faced arraignment on Tuesday, according to court records.

The charges have come as Mr Trump faces an investigation for election interference in Georgia. The former president confirmed in mid-July that he was the subject of an investigation by federal authorities into his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Mr DePerno was named a "prime instigator" in the case against the men. He has denied any wrongdoing, according to the Associated Press, and has accused the state attorney general of "weaponising her office."

The case centers on five voting tabulators that were taken from three Michigan counties to a hotel room, according to the state attorney general's office. Investigators found that the machines had been broken into and that "tests" were performed on the equipment. Mr DePerno was allegedly present during the tests.

Matthew DePerno, Republican candidate for Michigan attorney general, speaks during a rally at the Michigan state Capitol, Oct. 12, 2021

The case against Mr DePerno is being handled by a special prosecutor, as the state's attorney general, Dana Nessel, ran against and defeated Mr DePerno for the position.

DJ Hilson, the special prosecutor, has been reportedly considering charges since September. He convened a grand jury in March to decide whether criminal charges were warranted, according to court documents.

Ms Nessel issued a statement in the wake of the charges.

“These allegations are incredibly serious and unprecedented. The 2024 presidential election will soon be upon us. The lies espoused by attorneys involved in this matter, and those who worked in concert with them across the nation, wreaked havoc and sowed distrust within our democratic institutions and processes,” she said in a written statement. “We hope for swift justice in the courts, and that the Michigan Attorney Grievance Commission takes a sincere and sober assessment of the actions of the attorneys involved in the campaign of circulating disinformation about our elections and any related criminal activities.”

She said lawyers who use their professional licenses to circulate disinformation have “no business practicing law in Michigan or any other state.”

“Furthermore, every officeholder, including local clerks, sheriffs, and legislators, should be expected to uphold and abide by the law,” she said. “Our democracy simply cannot survive further attacks from within these essential offices of local, county and state government.”

A judge ruled in July that it is a felony to take a voting machine without a court order or permission directly given by the Secretary of State's office.

The felony carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.