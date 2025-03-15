Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Head of Trump’s antisemitic task force shares antisemitic tweet about ‘Jew cards’

Mary Papenfuss
in San Francisco
Saturday 15 March 2025 05:59 GMT
Trump gestures outside Air Force One
Trump gestures outside Air Force One (AP)

The head of Donald Trump’s task force on antisemitism has shared a white nationalist’s quip about the president revoking “Jew cards.”

The startling share comes even as Trump threatens to deport or arrest university students protesting on behalf of war-torn Gaza, implying such actions are antisemitic.

Former Fox News contributor Leo Terrell, who now heads the Federal Task Force to Combat Antisemitism, shared the post by white nationalist Patrick Casey earlier this week chortling that Trump can “revoke someone’s Jew card.”

Head of Trump's antisemitic task force shares antisemitic tweet
Head of Trump's antisemitic task force shares antisemitic tweet (Screen shot of Patrick Casey's tweet by Leo Terrell)

The Anti-Defamation League has identified Casey as the head of the now defunct “alt right white supremacist group” American Identity Movement.

He was referring to Trump on Wednesday mocking Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer as a “Palestinian” instead of a Jew, which he is, because he supports human rights in Gaza.

“You’re going to have some very bad things happen and people are going to blame the Democrats. And Schumer is a Palestinian as far as I’m concerned,” Trump said derisively in an attack widely criticized as both racist and antisemitic.

“You know, he’s become a Palestinian. He used to be Jewish. He’s not Jewish anymore. He’s a Palestinian,” Trump added.

Terrell could not immediately be reached for comment.

Critics on social media slammed both the post and Terrell’s championing of it as antisemitic.

