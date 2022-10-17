Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The White House has slammed former president Donald Trump’s claim that American Jews should be more like evangelical Christians and appreciate him more because of his policies towards Israel.

The ex-president made the widely condemned comments on his Truth Social website over the weekend, writing: “No President has done more for Israel than I have” and claiming it was “somewhat [surprising] that “our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the US”.

He added that Jews in the US “have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel” and should do so “before it’s too late”.

Asked about the twice-impeached former president’s remarks, White House Press Secretary told reporters the comments were “anti-semitic” and “insulting both to jews and to our Israeli allies”.

“With respect to Israel, our relationship is ironclad and it’s rooted in shared values and interests. Donald Trump clearly doesn’t understand that either,” she said.