White House condemns Trump comments on American Jews as ‘anti-semitic’ and ‘insulting’
‘With respect to Israel, our relationship is ironclad and it’s rooted in shared values and interests. Donald Trump clearly doesn’t understand that either’
The White House has slammed former president Donald Trump’s claim that American Jews should be more like evangelical Christians and appreciate him more because of his policies towards Israel.
The ex-president made the widely condemned comments on his Truth Social website over the weekend, writing: “No President has done more for Israel than I have” and claiming it was “somewhat [surprising] that “our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the US”.
He added that Jews in the US “have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel” and should do so “before it’s too late”.
Asked about the twice-impeached former president’s remarks, White House Press Secretary told reporters the comments were “anti-semitic” and “insulting both to jews and to our Israeli allies”.
“With respect to Israel, our relationship is ironclad and it’s rooted in shared values and interests. Donald Trump clearly doesn’t understand that either,” she said.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies