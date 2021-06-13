Trump White House lawyer among those targeted by Justice Department
McGahn is first Trump ally to be reported target of leak probe
John Bowden
Sunday 13 June 2021 17:16 comments
Former White House councel Don McGahn was reportedly among those targeted by the Justice Department with a subpoena for his private information as it investigated leaks surrounding the investigation into former President Donald Trump and Russia.
The New York Times reported Sunday that Mr McGahn was informed that his records from an Apple account were subpoenaed in early 2018, though Mr McGahn was reportedly not told what specific information was shared with DOJ officials.
More to follow...
